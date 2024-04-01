Introducing a unique Wine Opener sculpted in bronze: The “Ouvre-vin” by FOREST & AUDIARD
A partnership between famed French sculptor Michel Audiard and luxury entrepreneur Sébastien Forest, the Maison Forest & Audiard is creating a series of bespoke “objets d’art,” such as personalized pens, chef knives, and champagne sabers. All are sculpted in bronze.
Each Forest Audiard object is a bespoke creation in the shape of your imprint, entirely made in the artist’s foundry at Rochercorbon near Tours in the heart of France’s famed Loire Valley of Renaissance castles.
ONCE UPON A TIME...THERE WAS AN IMPRINT Art collectors, wine lovers, sommeliers and epicureans can own an “objet d’art” to uncork their favorite bottles.
Art collectors, wine lovers, sommeliers and epicureans at large can now own a genuinely exclusive “objet d’art” to uncork their favorite bottles:
The “ouvre-vin” by Maison Forest & Audiard
First of a collection of “objects for living,” this bespoke “oeuvre-vin” crafted by Forest Audiard reproduces one’s palm. Both surprising and exceptional, this sculpture can be used every day, but never in a conventional way. When you pick up a Forest Audiard object, you immediately perceive its distinctness. Only when you place your hand in the imprint can you grasp how meaningful everyday tasks genuinely are?
The ultimate companion of any epicurean, the “Ouvre-Vin” is an art object for the unconventional gourmet. The mysterious, abstract shape mounted on its base is a replica of the inside of the closed hand, revealing its perfect fit when grasped. Much more than a sculpture, much more than a simple corkscrew, the “Ouvre-Vin” is designed for wine-lovers who appreciate the finest Grands Crus. It is a piece that opens the way to sharing and tasting. Cast for all eternity, it will be handed down from generation to generation.
The art of bespoke sculpture
Maison Forest Audiard demonstrates storytelling of a new genre through the age-old technique of lost wax casting to craft a unique everyday object shaped in the image of your imprint. We invite you to take a hand in writing this unique story, which would not even exist without your hand.
This special magic can only occur when the artist’s hand encounters your own. The artist’s “savoir-faire” then takes hold to capture its soul and seize a fleeting impression destined to become an eternal sculpture.
Represented in the United States by Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications, a boutique firm established in 2016 in New York, this unique Wine Opener will be presented to a discerning public of VIP wine and art collectors in a series of private events in New York, the Hamptons, Palm Beach, Naples, FL, Dallas, Chicago, Sans Francisco, Napa Valley, Beverly Hills, to name a few. During these events (always accompanied with fine wines), wax imprints of customers will be sent to Maison Forest & Audiard’s foundry and jewelry workshop to be cast in bronze, gold, and even studded with diamonds (prices for these unique sculptures start at $15,000).
