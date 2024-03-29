Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Visits Arizona to Discuss Innovative Solutions for Homelessness
Secretary Vilsack stops by Integrated Modular Solutions in Eloy to review progress of Family Promise Village container home constructionSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, March 11, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Arizona to host a listening session and discuss solutions to address homelessness in Arizona and the U.S. Secretary Vilsack’s visit included a tour of Integrated Modular Solutions (IMS) in Eloy to view the progress of construction for a new shipping container housing community currently under construction by Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. This nonprofit organization serves families with children who are currently homeless or at risk of experiencing homelessness.
Secretary Vilsack serves as the vice chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), and as part of this role, met with community leaders to discuss solutions to address and prevent homelessness, including in rural areas. As part of USICH, the U.S. Department of Agriculture advised on ALL Inside, a first-of-its-kind initiative to address unsheltered homelessness across the country, being piloted in six communities including Phoenix.
Family Promise is utilizing IMS’s designs to construct its first six-unit, single story micro-housing community in Glendale. The community, called Family Promise Village, is designed to be replicated on vacant properties adjacent to or connected to religious institutions throughout the Valley, creating micro-communities that will add to the region’s overall affordable housing supply.
The design for Family Promise Village will occupy less than 1/2 acre of land, utilizing IMS’ modified shipping containers as a base for the homes’ construction and drywall for interior walls and ceilings to give the homes a more traditional feel. The homes will optimize their layout and spacing, allowing for a sense of community among the residents while providing the most amount of space possible. Each Family Promise Village community will have six micro homes, each measuring 640 square feet, and will cost less than $1,000 a month per unit, including electricity.
Those in attendance for Secretary Vilsack’s visit included Karl Foust, Owner/Managing Member of Integrated Modular Solutions; Ted Taylor, CEO of Family Promise of Greater Phoenix; Charlene Fernandez, State Director, Arizona Rural Development, USDA; Tamara Wright, Senior Regional Advisor, USICH; Scott Hall, Deputy Director, Office of Homeless Solutions, City of Phoenix; David Bridge, Special Needs Program Administrator, Arizona Department of Housing; Rick Mitchell, Executive Director, Homeless ID Project; Ralph Varela, CEO, Pinal Hispanic Council Behavioral Health Services; and David Renard, President, Rapid Program Management.
The Family Promise Village project is made possible with support from the BHHS Legacy Foundation and the Arizona Housing Fund.
About Integrated Modular Solutions
Integrated Modular Solutions (IMS) converts shipping containers into business offices, bathrooms, showers, laboratories, kitchens, restaurants, affordable housing, storage solutions, and more. Repurposed shipping containers can be built to various specifications and delivered completely turnkey and ready for immediate use. Shipping containers can stay in one place forever or can be transported to new locations, easily providing total versatility. IMS’ knowledgeable and skilled engineering team can create anything imaginable, using only the highest quality materials, an eye for detail, and outstanding workmanship. Learn more at imsbuilder.com.
About Family Promise of Greater Phoenix:
Family Promise envisions a nation where every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter, and stabilization services. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix supports the entire family, including children through daycare assistance, school, and playtime; parents who, knowing their children are safe and cared for, can focus on their goals to secure employment, save money, and search for next-step housing; and pets, who receive their food and shelter, so that families do not have to experience the trauma of losing a beloved member of the family by seeking shelter and assistance. Learn more at FamilyPromiseAZ.org.
