Exploring the Role of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Managing Adult ADD
CBT can greatly enhance effectiveness of medications but, in my experience, does not or will not replace medications with the same effectiveness...”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the growing interest in "natural" therapies for managing Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Dr. Stanford A. Owen, a distinguished physician certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Physician Specialists, and an NEI Master Psychopharmacologist, sheds light on the efficacy and role of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) alongside conventional treatments. Dr. Owen emphasizes the importance of understanding ADD not merely as a psychological condition but as a neurological dysfunction, similar to epilepsy, characterized by under-functioning, malfunctioning, or overactive parts of the brain.
— Dr. Stanford A. Owen
"Most safe and most effective are the goals—always," Dr. Owen asserts, challenging the common misconception that "natural" implies safer or more effective. While acknowledging the benefits of natural or psychological interventions, he clarifies that ADD's complexity as a brain dysfunction issue necessitates a comprehensive approach to treatment.
Drawing parallels between CBT and martial arts training, Dr. Owen describes CBT as a form of skill training where individuals first become aware of their limitations or disabilities. "Then you are taught simple skills to practice: over and over and over again until your brain is 'trained' to act and behave a certain way under certain circumstances," he explains, highlighting the rigorous and repetitive nature of CBT in retraining the brain.
The implementation of CBT in treating ADD, however, presents challenges, including the scarcity of professionals specialized in ADD, the associated costs, and the long-term commitment required for maximum improvement. "Professionals with those credentials are not common, expensive, and must work with the patient for years to gain maximum improvement," notes Dr. Owen, emphasizing the dedication required from both therapists and patients.
Despite these challenges, Dr. Owen is optimistic about the positive outcomes of integrating CBT with medication. He acknowledges that while CBT may not replace medications entirely, it significantly enhances their effectiveness. "CBT can greatly enhance effectiveness of medications but, in my experience, does not or will not replace medications with the same effectiveness," he states, underscoring the complementary nature of CBT in the treatment regimen.
Furthermore, Dr. Owen highlights the potential of CBT to improve confidence, increase the chances of success, and foster self-insight and wisdom—qualities often acquired through life's hardships. CBT, according to Dr. Owen, offers a more accessible and effective pathway to these personal growth aspects.
For individuals seeking guidance on incorporating CBT into their ADD management plan, Dr. Owen recommends consulting with local psychiatrists or psychologists. These professionals often maintain a network of trusted therapists specialized in various issues, including Adult ADD, and can provide referrals to experienced counselors skilled in CBT.
Dr. Stanford A. Owen's insights serve as a valuable resource for those navigating the complexities of ADD treatment, advocating for a balanced and informed approach that recognizes the multifaceted nature of the condition. Through education and awareness, Dr. Owen continues to contribute to the evolving discourse on effective ADD management strategies, underscoring the critical role of professional guidance and specialized therapy in achieving optimal outcomes.
About Dr. Stanford A. Owen
Dr. Stanford A. Owen is a certified physician with credentials from the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Physician Specialists, and as an NEI Master Psychopharmacologist. With a distinguished career dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of neurological and psychological disorders, Dr. Owen remains at the forefront of medical research and patient care. His expertise and commitment to excellence have made him a respected voice in the medical community, particularly in the field of ADD management and treatment.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+ 15048755036
email us here