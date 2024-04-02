Kent Imaging and WoundCentrics Propel Wound Care Forward With New Partnership

WoundCentrics includes SnapshotNIR as part of a system-based approach to patient-centered wound care.

We envision SnapshotNIR as a key component of risk reduction by having documentation and data from the device to better enable our teams’ clinical decisions.” — Dr. Marcus Gitterle, MD, Chief Medical Officer of WoundCentrics

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is excited to be a part of the next steps WoundCentrics is taking to advance its patient care by incorporating SnapshotNIR as a point-of-care imaging tool. WoundCentrics’ system-based approach to each patient prioritizes the rapid acquisition of key data relevant to the patient’s assessment and treatment.

Vascular evaluation is integral to optimal decision-making in wound care. By enabling better vascular assessment at the point-of-care by including SnapshotNIR on initial and follow-up visits, the WoundCentrics team is better able to create optimal patient-centric care plans and achieve better outcomes.

“Our clinicians are trained in the multifaceted nature of wound care decision-making,” states Dr. Marcus Gitterle, MD, Chief Medical Officer of WoundCentrics. He adds, “We envision SnapshotNIR as a key component of risk reduction by having documentation and data from the device to better enable our teams’ clinical decisions.”

Not only does this partnering between Kent Imaging and WoundCentrics benefit patients, but physicians will be able to expand their research capabilities. With Kent’s eye for innovation and WoundCentrics’ mission to continue to contribute high quality research to move the industry forward, this is an exciting opportunity to elevate the standard of wound care.

WoundCentrics is a multi-state wound care provider, servicing patients through multidisciplinary teams with exceptional wound care expertise across all patient care domains including inpatient STACH, LTACH, IRF, SNF, LTC, and the home setting. Their system-based approach includes head-to-toe assessments and re-evaluations of patients through daily care from inpatient wound care providers to weekly outpatient visits in the clinic setting.

“Regardless of the patient care domain, we expect SnapshotNIR to become a key tool in our system-based patient management protocols, providing rapid, actionable, objective data to confirm the clinician’s observation and current diagnostics,” states Dr. Gitterle, he continued, “Faster delivery of this data means more efficient and effective patient care, ultimately giving time back to the patient in circumstances where time can mean saving a limb or making a decision regarding invasive surgical interventions.”

SnapshotNIR is an imaging device that uses reflectance-based technology to measure the hemoglobin and oxygen saturation of tissues 2-3 mm below the skin. Tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) is essential to wound healing and understanding a patient’s health status. Snapshot is a non-invasive, portable device that clinicians can use during bedside assessments, providing instantaneous data to support treatment planning, validate efficacy, and facilitate patient adherence to treatments like hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), a service WoundCentrics provides.

“We believe in the difference that SnapshotNIR can make in a patient’s healing progression,” says Kent’s Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Lemire, “With Snapshot in the skilled hands of WoundCentrics’ providers, we’re moving in the right direction keeping patients at the center of our cause, improving outcomes in as many patients and places as possible.”

Imaging procedures with SnapshotNIR have applicable CPT codes for reimbursement. To find out more, visit our dedicated reimbursement page online.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and reduce healing time. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

About WoundCentrics

WoundCentrics is based in New Braunfels, Texas, USA, and operates fourteen wound centers and provides advanced wound care services in more than one hundred inpatient facilities across twelve states with a goal of providing advanced wound care, amputation prevention and vascular services to these communities.