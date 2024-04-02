Howard’s and New Leaf Service Contracts Inc. Reach Settlement Agreement

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard’s and New Leaf Service Contracts announced today that they have worked together to amicably reach a settlement agreement, ending their dispute relating to servicing service contracts sold to Howard’s customers. Howard’s and New Leaf have resolved this dispute, recognizing that each party endeavored to fulfill its obligations under the service contract program. Both during and after the resolution of this dispute, New Leaf has been and continues to provide proper service to Howard’s customers. Howard’s and New Leaf look forward to a continuing business relationship.

The terms of the settlement agreement are confidential, and neither party will provide further comment on the matter.

About Howard's

Howard's, established in 1946, is Southern California’s oldest and most trusted independent retailer of premier appliances, TVs, and mattresses and has been a 100% employee-owned company since 1976. With a network of 13 locations, including nine Experience Centers, Howard's disrupts the retail experience through strategic partnerships with leading brands, offering interactive and immersive showcases of luxury home appliance technologies in an approachable and welcoming environment. Discover the Howard’s difference at howards.com.