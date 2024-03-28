Church of the Highlands Hosts Easter Events Emphasizing Hope, Love, and the Essence of Life

Church of the Highlands invites all to join in for holiday services

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easter services at each of the 26 Alabama and Georgia locations of Church of the Highlands will provide a worship experience centered around hope, love and life’s meaning.

Highlands Senior Pastor Chris Hodges said, “the doors are open” and everyone is invited to attend one of the multiple services taking place Friday, March 29, through Sunday, March 31. Service times and locations are available on the Highlands website.

“Mark Twain once said, ‘the two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why,’” Hodges said. “We are all created on purpose and for a purpose, and the path to discovering why we are here starts with the hope found in the love and resurrection of Jesus.”

Highlands’ Easter services will include a time of worship, real-life stories about personal transformation and a message about the freedom and peace that comes through a relationship with Jesus. Highlands offers a welcoming atmosphere, complimentary coffee and resources to grow your faith, according to Hodges.

Children ages six weeks through 5th grade may enjoy services designed especially for them in a safe, clean environment where they play games, learn Bible verses and hear Easter stories that fit their age. Additional information about Highlands Kids is available online.

“Easter is so much more than what happened almost 2,000 years ago,” Hodges said. “It’s about the promise of new life that’s available to everyone.”

About Church of the Highlands

Church of the Highlands is a Birmingham-based, life-giving body of believers with 26 campuses across Alabama and Georgia that exists to help people know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference. More information is available at the Highlands website.