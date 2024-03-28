Monster Property: University Games Roars with Godzilla’s Surging Popularity

Godzilla 3D Crystral Puzzle holding Academy Award :) Godzilla 3D Crystal Puzzle Godzilla 3D Crystal Puzzle Product Box Godzilla 3D University Games

University Games’ Godzilla 3D Crystal Puzzle is an example of the surging popularity for The King of the Monsters.

I don’t see Godzilla’s dominance changing any time soon” — Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prioritizing its production, University Games is escalating its efforts to meet the demand for the company’s fastest selling puzzle. University Games’ Godzilla 3D Crystal Puzzle , a challenging, translucent gray and purple standing structure, is a prime example of the surging popularity for The King of the Monsters.“It’s not only our fastest selling puzzle, Godzilla is certain to be one of our best-selling 3D puzzles of the year,” Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said. “We anticipated the demand from pop culture fans, but Godzilla’s popularity has extended to mass appeal.”The record puzzle sales are an example of the character’s monstrous appeal. Godzilla is:• Winner of an Academy Award ( Godzilla Minus One Best Visual Effects)• Stars in a Top TV series (Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters)• Arrives back in theaters with his buddy King Kong this Spring (Warner Bros. Pictures’ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire).“I don’t see Godzilla’s dominance changing any time soon,” Hendrickson said.University Games made its footprint in stores with the thunderous introduction of its all-new Godzilla 3D translucent color puzzle in late November. Through its licensing agreement with Toho Co., Ltd, University Games created the 7” Godzilla puzzle as its most intricately sophisticated crystal puzzle in its already successful BePuzzled branded line of traditional and licensed 3D Crystal Puzzle lines.“It makes sense to have a beast of a puzzle for Godzilla, one of the world’s most famous monsters,” Hendrickson said. “Fans are really enjoying the construction of a replica of the captivating character icon.”The Godzilla 3D Puzzle is for currently available in Barnes & Noble stores and online everywhere.Godzilla, the enormous, violent, prehistoric sea monster awakened and empowered by nuclear radiation has been characterized as both villain and hero to humans over the years and is commonly referred to as the "King of the Monsters". Godzilla debuted on screen in 1954 and has since become an international star appearing in 33 Japanese films, five American films and numerous video games, novels, comic books and television shows.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.Sales and Marketing Contact:Craig Hendrickson, craigh@ugames.com, 415-934-3711

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer