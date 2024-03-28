Submit Release
Augustus Wealth Unveils New Offers for Professionals Seeking Equity Compensation Guidance

Augustus Wealth, a leading financial planning firm, introduces new offers tailored to professionals in search of expert guidance on equity compensation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating the complexities of equity compensation in today's financial landscape requires the right type of guidance and expertise. Augustus Wealth, a financial planning firm in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Silicon Valley, announces the launch of its new offers designed for professionals in tech, space, and other related industries.

Consulting

For professionals seeking equity-only advice, Augustus Wealth has introduced a consulting service with the first 10 hours absolutely free – a value of $2,500. Clients can access expert guidance without the friction of upfront costs, and more importantly, enables them to evaluate the services prior to making a decision. This offer includes 10 hours of pre-paid consulting, with the flexibility to renew or opt for additional hours.

Wealth Management

With no investment minimums or commissions and the flexibility to pay annually, clients can enjoy agile financial planning tailored to their unique circumstances. Additionally, Augustus Wealth provides seamless coordination with accountants, attorneys, and other trusted contacts, ensuring a comprehensive approach to wealth management that prioritizes clients' long-term prosperity.

CEO and Founder Derek Munchow stated: “The importance of equity planning has never been greater. We're dedicated to guiding professionals through these complexities with tailored solutions and ongoing support.” Mr. Munchow continued: “Our new offers epitomize our commitment to helping individuals navigate their equity compensation with confidence and clarity”.

About: Founded in Los Angeles in 2022, Augustus Wealth has rapidly become a trusted authority in personalized financial planning, serving the vibrant communities of Los Angeles, Orange County, and Silicon Valley. With a distinct focus on catering to the unique needs of individuals within the Tech and Space industries, the firm offers a niche service that goes beyond traditional wealth management.

