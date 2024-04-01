NBRPA OPENS 2024 LEGENDS HBCU SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

NBRPA

-$10,000 Scholarships Available to Undergraduates Attending HBCUs-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced the opening of the 2024 application for the Legends HBCU Scholarship – a scholarship fund and scholars program for undergraduate students attending HBCUs across the country. Five applicants will be selected as Legends Scholars, receiving a $10,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic excellence and desire to make a positive and purposeful impact in the world.

In addition to addressing the financial needs of Legends Scholars, a comprehensive scholars program will assist Legends Scholars in the areas of career preparation and development, job placement and mentoring both during and after their undergraduate years.

“We are honored to be able to provide our platform to this legacy program and assist in developing future global leaders and in continuing the rich history of HBCU contributions to our society,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA President & CEO. “As a second generation HBCU graduate, this program, now in its fourth year, is much more than a scholarship. It represents our efforts to provide support for HBCU institutions and ensure that these extraordinary students have access to the substantial and multifaceted resources offered through our Legends Scholars program throughout their collegiate careers and beyond.”

The Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars programs were created in 2020 under the NBRPA’s Legends Care initiative to honor the rich history of HBCUs and their alums while moving the legacy forward by supporting current HBCU undergraduates. Since inception in 2020, Legends Scholars awardees have included:

2021:

• Damon Germaine Bryan Jr | South Carolina State University, Class of 2022

• Erin Foster | Spelman College, Class of 2024

• Saniya Keeton | Tuskegee University, Class of 2023

• Tyrell Miller-Johnson | Central State University, Class of 2023

• Jayla Imani Thornton | North Carolina A&T State University, Class of 2024

2022:

• Julian Bridges | Grambling State University, Class 2025

• Marshaela Cooper | Tennessee State University, Class 2024

• Adeja Shannon | Tennessee State University, Class 2024

• Tyh’lana Tomlin | Howard University, Class 2025

• Ti’Mia Wynn | Tuskegee University, Class 2024

2023:

• Milan Harris | Albany State University, Class of 2026

• Vanessa Johnson | Edward Waters College, Class of 2024

• Maya Brunt | University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Class of 2024

• Michael Clark | Howard University, Class of 2024

• Azaria Howard | Tennessee State University, Class of 2025

The 2024 Legends HBCU Scholarship application opens on Monday, April 1, 2024, at legendsofbasketball.com/HBCU. Current undergraduates attending HBCUs will have the opportunity to apply until 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

To support the Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program, please contact HBCU@legendsofbasketball.com.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Rushia Brown, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

CONTACTS:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA, jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894