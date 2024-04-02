CUTTING-EDGE RESEARCH ON LONGEVITY SHARED BY WORLD’S LEADING EXPERTS AT SOLD-OUT LIVELONG SUMMIT
New life-changing information on longevity, presented at the two-day conference geared towards the general public and medical communityWEST PALM BEACH, FL, US, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-of-its-kind Livelong Summit surpassed expectations as over 35 doctors, scientists and researchers shared never-before-heard findings to the general public, in their area of expertise. Over a thousand people flooded Palm Beach during the sold-out March 15-16 event to hear the most renowned experts in longevity and lifespan science reveal the impactful, inspiring and actionable steps anyone can take for optimal health and wellness at any stage and reverse aging.
“The outpouring of interest, feedback and takeaways from this event is unlike anything we’ve seen in our field. We’re proud to create a long overdue platform for top doctors, scientists and wellness experts spanning all sectors of longevity research to be so accessible to attendees. We’re humbled by the feedback regarding the speakers. They shared revolutionary insights with the public and met the attendees in unique, intimate, roundtable discussions with opportunities to answer questions and build conversations,” said Livelong Summit founder, journalist and publisher Brad Inman.
The event not only enriched its participants with new knowledge by providing an unprecedented roster of credible and well-known experts in the space, but also served to broaden the community interested in the practical applications of longevity research. The audience's engagement, punctuated by standing ovations, echoed the significant impact and the high regard towards the Livelong Summit speakers' contributions, with top of their field, keynote speakers like Dr. David Sinclair, Dr. Mark Hyman, Bryan Johnson and Dr. Michael Greger presenting their latest research and findings.
With dozens of researchers, scientists and doctors, spanning multiple categories, from anti-aging and biohacking to fertility and menopause, the event featured in-depth knowledge sharing on the main stage and in targeted breakout sessions.
Participants, in person and online through virtual tickets, stayed all weekend, to absorb as much information as they could and explore the innovative vendors, while sharing insights with each other. Livelong Summit also provided incredible networking opportunities, a mindful meditation walk, yoga and movement breaks from Miami-based, Ageless Workout, whose founders, Nate Wilkins and Shebah Carfagna, really do prove age is just a number.
A few other highlights included:
● Bryan Johnson divulges how to throw aging in reverse
● Yes, there’s a way to reduce or eliminate effects of menopause and female aging with Dr. Daisy Robinton
● Understanding the impact of gut health roundtable with Edwina Rogers
● Getting inside insights into biohacking with Jean Fallarca
● Impact of social attachments on longevity with Dr. Matt Lieberman
● Dr. Michael Greger explains how certain foods can help you get healthier and slow the aging process in your body
● Groundbreaking discoveries research underway in longevity tech with Dr. Omri Amrirav-Drory
● Dr. Asima Ahmed on boosting fertility and disrupting the next era of women’s health
● Dr. Hyman’s actionable tips on how to stop aging, “a disease of inflammation”
● Incredible moderating and MCing by Andrew Steele and Claudia von Boeselager
● How art and music can impact longevity
Dr. Mark Hyman during an unprecedented interview with scientist and author Dr. Andrew Steele said, "inflammation is the root cause of so many age-related diseases, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, dementia. So, aging in itself is a disease of inflammation, and if aging is considered a disease, then it’s treatable. It’s not just inevitable. You can turn back your biological clock starting at any age."
