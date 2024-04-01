Pompano Beach Pointe Residences Announces Partnership with The Gobin Group at COMPASS FLORIDA, LLC

The partnership is designed to meet rising demand for extended-stay furnished apartments in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pompano Beach Pointe Residences is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Denise Gobin and The Gobin Group at COMPASS Florida, LLC, a leading real estate brokerage, to cater to the escalating need for extended-stay furnished accommodations in South Florida. This collaboration aims to provide tailored housing solutions to meet the evolving demands of domestic and international business travelers.As the business landscape continues to evolve, Pompano Beach Pointe Residences recognizes the growing preference for extended-stay options among travelers seeking comfort, convenience, and flexibility during their visits to South Florida. With the expertise and extensive network of The Gobin Group at COMPASS Florida, LLC, Pompano Beach Pointe Residences is poised to elevate the guest experience and exceed expectations in the realm of temporary housing.Denise Gobin, Founder of The Gobin Group at COMPASS Florida, LLC, expressed her fervent excitement about the partnership, highlighting, "We are thrilled to unite with Pompano Beach Pointe Residences to offer discerning travelers a seamless and luxurious extended-stay experience. In the evolving landscape of travel, with platforms like Airbnb, VRBO, and Booking.com shaping extended-stay preferences over the past decade, COMPASS Florida, LLC, stands uniquely poised to redefine this space. Leveraging their global real estate brokerage expertise, The Gobin Group is determined to spearhead innovative solutions and set new standards in the extended-stay accommodation sector.”"We are excited to embark on this journey with Denise and The Gobin Group," said Patrick, General Manager of Pompano Beach Pointe Residences. "Together, we are redefining the extended-stay experience by offering a harmonious blend of comfort, style, and convenience. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and creating unforgettable memories for our extended stay guests."Pompano Beach Pointe Residences and The Gobin Group invite travelers to experience the epitome of luxury and convenience in South Florida. For more information or to book an extended-stay furnished apartment, please email info@StayPBPointe.com or visit https://pompanobeachpointe.com/ About Pompano Beach Pointe ResidencesPompano Beach Pointe Residences offers luxurious furnished apartments in the heart of South Florida, providing guests with an unparalleled blend of comfort, convenience, and sophistication. With a prime location and world-class amenities, Pompano Beach Pointe Residences is the premier choice for travelers seeking an unforgettable extended-stay experience.About The Gobin Group at COMPASS Florida, LLC. The Gobin Group at COMPASS Florida, LLC, Inc. is an elite team of residential and commercial real estate agents providing clients with exceptional service and unparalleled expertise. Founded by real estate veteran Denise Gobin, The Gobin Group leverages its extensive network, deep industry knowledge, and multifaceted experience in finance and investing to exceed client expectations and deliver unparalleled results. The Gobin Group maintains active real estate licenses in Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Dubai.Pompano Beach Pointe Residences2250 SE 5th StreetPompano Beach, FL 33062(954).320.9267info@StayPBPointe.com