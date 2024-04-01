CookinGenie Launches Its Customer App and New Website to Make Chef Bookings Easier
CookinGenie Revolutionizes Personal Chef Services with New Website and Mobile App LaunchUNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CookinGenie, the premier online marketplace for connecting customers with local personal chefs, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated website and mobile application, marking a significant milestone in the culinary industry. The platform is currently operating throughout most of Ohio, Lexington and Louisville (KY), Tampa Bay, Orlando and West Palm to Miami in South Florida with expansion to DC and Baltimore.
With the introduction of its user-friendly website and innovative mobile app, CookinGenie aims to redefine the way users can browse, book, and experience the services of a personal chef.
The newly launched CookinGenie website provides users with a better experience, making information about the platform's services and its chef’s profiles easier to find. Customers can explore a diverse range of culinary talents, browse customizable menus, and effortlessly schedule appointments, all from the comfort of their own home.
In addition to the website launch, CookinGenie is proud to unveil its state-of-the-art mobile application, available for both Android and iOS devices. The CookinGenie app offers a convenient way for customers to access chef services on-the-go, making it easier than ever to find, book, and communicate with personal chefs.
"We're excited to provide users with an intuitive platform and the CookinGenie mobile app. Users can now hire a personal chef seamlessly to create unforgettable dining experiences." says Sabah Drabu, CEO of CookinGenie.
Both the website and mobile app boast a range of innovative features designed to enhance the customer experience. From advanced search filters and secure payment options to real-time communication tools and personalized menu customization, CookinGenie’s revamped user experience offers convenience for users across devices.
