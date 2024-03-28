At a 5.5% CAGR Power Electronics Market to Reach $52.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 | ABB Group, Fuji Electric

Power Electronics Market Overview

The power electronics market is experiencing steady growth for a number of key reasons. Central among these is the anticipated governmental support for electric vehicle production ” — David Correa

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, Power IC), by Material (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Sapphire, Others), by Application (Power Management, UPS, Renewable, Others), by End Use (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Energy and Power, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global power electronics market was valued at $30.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $52.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Power electronics is the branch of electronics that deals with the control and conversion of electrical power. The characteristics of silicon carbide semiconductors such as higher breakdown electric field strength and wider band gap enable their usage in power electronics; for instance, these devices play a crucial role in controlling automotive electronics such as electric power steering, hydro electric vehicles main inverter, seat control, and braking system. SiC power electronics facilitate energy conversion in generators and actuators integrated in aircraft, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market.

In addition, the power electronics market growth is driven by an increase in the usage of power electronics devices in a wide range of applications such as industrial motor drives, electric grid stabilization, and consumer electronics. This is attributed to the fact that their effective power control and management features for industrial operations or the functioning of electrical/electronic devices make them suitable for different industry verticals, thereby augmenting global market growth. Presently, electronics are equipped with a plethora of features to increase their sales. Thus, technological improvements in electronics such as computers, smartphones, and wireless communication & cloud systems are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market. For instance, the nano-controller plays a crucial role in managing operations with optimum power loss.

Key Segmentation

The power electronics market is segmented into Application, End Use, Device Type, and Material.

Based on device type, the power module segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total revenue in the global power electronics market in 2022, and it is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The dominant position is sustained by its unparalleled work efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and its crucial role in various high-voltage industrial applications, meeting the surging demand for energy-efficient and reliable power solutions across multiple sectors. On the other hand, the power discrete segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032

The Power Electronics market is analyzed on the basis of geographical penetration along with a study of market influence in the various regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Power Electronics Market Research Report:

ABB Group, Fuji Electric Co. LTD, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation

