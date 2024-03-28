Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 8.9% by 2030

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Markets

Polybutylene adipate terephthalate market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market generated $1.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market by Application (Packaging & Bags, Consumer Durables, Agriculture & Horticulture, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Get Inside Scoop of the report, request for sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14615

Increase in demand for PBAT from packaging applications and eco-friendly nature of PBAT and rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics drive the growth of the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market. However, high cost of PBAT hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in CSR activities and decreasing dependency on petroleum resource and favorable government policies toward bioplastic are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BASF SE, Amco Polymer, Cosmos Plastics & Chemicals, Chang Chun Group, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Hangzhou Peijin Chemical Co., Ltd., Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., LOTTE Fine Chemical, and Jin Hui Zhao Long High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Buy Now: https://bit.ly/3U54Jmx

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2020, the packaging & bags segment accounted for about 47.4% of the share in the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2020, the consumer durables segment accounted for 19.8% polybutylene adipate terephthalate market share in the year 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.5% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market.

Packaging & bags is the fastest-growing application segment in the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021–2030.

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.8%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market with more than 47.0% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14615

The report segments the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the report is classified into packaging & bags, consumer durables, agriculture & horticulture, textiles, and others. The packaging and bags segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, Europe is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Buy Latest Version of Report@: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-market/purchase-options

Related Reports:

1,4 Butanediol Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/1-4-butanediol-market-A11555

1,3- Propanediol Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/1-3--propanediol-market-A13670

Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crystalline-polyethylene-terephthalate-market-A13830

High Barrier Lidding Film Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/high-barrier-lidding-film-market-A14824

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.