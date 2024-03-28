Alcohol Packaging Market to Surpass USD 103.27 Billion by 2030, Driven by Innovation
The Alcohol Packaging Market set to witness robust growth due to rising global alcohol consumption and innovative packaging solutions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Alcohol Packaging Market was valued at USD 72.06 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 103.27 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Alcohol packaging refers to the use of primary and secondary packaging for various types of alcohol products. The market is witnessing significant growth due to the surge in alcohol consumption globally, coupled with the rise in disposable income. This demand is further propelled by the entry of new players in the market and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions that enhance product appeal.
Moreover, the market growth is expected to face challenges such as price fluctuations in raw materials for plastic packaging and stringent regulations within the alcohol industry. Recent studies highlighting the health benefits of moderate alcohol consumption, such as the reduction of kidney stones and cardiovascular diseases, are also driving market expansion.
Furthermore, the market is witnessing a shift towards premium alcoholic beverages, driven by consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of these products. This trend, along with the influence of corporate culture on consumer preferences, is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the introduction of eco-friendly packaging materials and innovative solutions like ceramic glass bottles and whiskey pouches are anticipated to further boost the market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Brick Packaging LLC
• Encore Glass
• United Bottles & Packaging
• Tetra Pak International S.A
• Crown Holdings Inc
• Ball Corp
• Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd
• Vetreria Etrusca S.p.A
• Creative Glass
• Owens-Illinois (O-I) Inc
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The rising consumption of alcoholic beverages globally serves as a significant catalyst propelling the growth of the alcohol packaging market. As societies around the world become more open to diverse drinking cultures and preferences, the demand for various types of alcohol continues to surge. This trend is particularly pronounced in emerging economies like India and China, where a burgeoning middle class with increased disposable income is driving market growth. The growing affluence in these regions is leading to a shift in consumer habits, with a notable inclination towards premium and specialty alcoholic products.
Craft beer, in particular, has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity across the globe. This has created a burgeoning need for specialized and innovative alcohol packaging solutions. As craft breweries continue to thrive and expand their offerings, packaging that not only preserves the quality and freshness of these artisanal beverages but also enhances their appeal to consumers becomes crucial.
The alcohol packaging market is witnessing a wave of advancements in packaging materials, with the introduction of innovative options such as ceramic glass bottles and whiskey pouches. These materials not only offer enhanced aesthetic appeal but also cater to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their choices, prompting the industry to respond with greener alternatives.
Moreover, the rise of e-commerce businesses, particularly prominent in emerging economies, has revolutionized the way alcohol products are marketed and sold. This shift towards online retail platforms has created a substantial demand for efficient, secure, and visually appealing packaging solutions. Alcohol brands are leveraging these platforms to reach a wider consumer base, thereby further boosting the demand for innovative packaging.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
In terms of raw materials, glass packaging dominates the market due to its durability, sustainability, and ability to preserve the quality of alcohol products. Paperboard packaging is also gaining traction, particularly for its eco-friendly properties. When it comes to packaging types, primary packaging is the dominant segment, providing direct contact with the alcohol product, ensuring safety and preservation. In the end-use segment, spirits packaging holds a significant share due to the growing popularity of premium spirits globally.
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Glass
• Paper
• Plastic
• Metal
• Paperboard
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Primary
• Secondary
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Beer
• Wine
• Spirits
• Others
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Europe holds the largest market share in the green packaging segment, accounting for over 35% of the market share in 2022. This is attributed to its well-established infrastructure and the demand for advanced packaging solutions. North America follows closely, driven by high standards of living and increasing disposable income. The Asia Pacific region, with countries like China, India, and Japan, holds the third-largest market share due to population growth and rapid commercial development. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa have smaller market shares due to underdeveloped infrastructure and lower per capita income.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
• The Alcohol Packaging Market is poised to exceed USD 103.27 billion by 2030, driven by rising global alcohol consumption and the demand for innovative packaging solutions.
• Glass packaging leads the market due to its durability and sustainability, with spirits packaging emerging as a dominant segment.
• Emerging economies such as India and China, along with the rise of e-commerce, are key growth drivers for the market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• AB In Bev's commitment of $413 million to build a new brewery in Colombia, demonstrating the company's commitment to expansion.
• Krones updated its modufill HE, a beer filling system, with new technical features and design improvements to enhance safety, efficiency, and hygiene.
