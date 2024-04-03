Herbicides Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Herbicides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Herbicides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The herbicides market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $72.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Herbicides Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the herbicides market size is predicted to reach $72.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

The growth in the herbicides market is due to the world population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest herbicides market share. Major players in the herbicides market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta AG.

Herbicides Market Segments

• By Type: Synthetic, Bio-Based

• By Mode Of Action: Selective, Non-selective

• By Application: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals

• By Geography: The global herbicides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2670&type=smp

Herbicides, commonly known as 'weed killers,' are chemical substances used to control unwanted plants. The features of herbicides include selectivity, activity, mobility in soil, volatility, toxicity, and persistence in the environment.

The main types of herbicides are synthetic and bio-based. Synthetic herbicides can affect plant disease through a variety of mechanisms. They can promote illness or protect plants against diseases through direct actions on the microbe, indirect effects on the plant, or combined effects on both species. The mode of action in herbicides is selective and non-selective and is used in grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, commercial crops, fruits and vegetables, and turf and ornamentals.

Read More On The Herbicides Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/herbicides-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Herbicides Market Characteristics

3. Herbicides Market Trends And Strategies

4. Herbicides Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Herbicides Market Size And Growth

……

27. Herbicides Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Herbicides Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticide-and-other-agricultural-chemicals-global-market-report

Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-adjuvants-global-market-report

Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crop-protection-chemicals-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027