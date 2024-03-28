Fusion Makes Tracking Property Performance Easier for Asset Managers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion, a LIHTC asset management software provider, is pleased to announce a significant update to its SaaS platform. The latest update includes new features that help asset managers easily track property performance. The update is immediate and will not impact existing operations.
The new features simplify document management, improve risk assessment by integrating the AHIC Rating module, and enhance traditional data collection, management, and billing processes.
The latest update addresses the unique challenges asset managers face in monitoring the occupancy of affordable housing units and managing the distribution of tax credits based on the percentage of affordable housing units leased out annually.
By tracking AHIC Rating at the project level and streamlining data uploads and analysis, asset managers can proactively predict and prevent problems with their portfolio instead of being one step behind.
Since its inception, Fusion has been at the forefront of innovation in LIHTC asset management. Its latest update establishes this commitment to innovation.
Created by asset managers for asset managers, Fusion's mission has always been to simplify the complex LIHTC asset management ecosystem. The LIHTC asset management software market is experiencing a growing need for solutions that can offer precision, efficiency, and ease of use in managing complex portfolios. Fusion's updates are a step in this direction.
"Our goal is to make the job of an LIHTC asset manager as straightforward as possible," says Bidhan Baruah, COO of Fusion. "With this update, we introduce one more tool to ensure asset managers can effectively assess and manage their properties."
For asset managers, the enhanced features of Fusion represent a significant advancement in their ability to oversee LIHTC housing projects. The update provides a more comprehensive view of their client's investment health and billing cycles, enabling better decision-making and more robust revenues for asset managers.
"We've listened to feedback from our users," Baruah adds. "This is just the beginning of our commitment to innovation and excellence in LIHTC asset management."
About Fusion
Fusion's LIHTC Software is a solution for tracking and ensuring compliance for low-income housing tax credit projects. Fusion streamlines the monitoring processes to address asset managers' specific needs. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Fusion helps extend an asset management team's capability and improve their LIHTC housing project's performance.
Media Contact
Zach Wiant
The new features simplify document management, improve risk assessment by integrating the AHIC Rating module, and enhance traditional data collection, management, and billing processes.
The latest update addresses the unique challenges asset managers face in monitoring the occupancy of affordable housing units and managing the distribution of tax credits based on the percentage of affordable housing units leased out annually.
By tracking AHIC Rating at the project level and streamlining data uploads and analysis, asset managers can proactively predict and prevent problems with their portfolio instead of being one step behind.
Since its inception, Fusion has been at the forefront of innovation in LIHTC asset management. Its latest update establishes this commitment to innovation.
Created by asset managers for asset managers, Fusion's mission has always been to simplify the complex LIHTC asset management ecosystem. The LIHTC asset management software market is experiencing a growing need for solutions that can offer precision, efficiency, and ease of use in managing complex portfolios. Fusion's updates are a step in this direction.
"Our goal is to make the job of an LIHTC asset manager as straightforward as possible," says Bidhan Baruah, COO of Fusion. "With this update, we introduce one more tool to ensure asset managers can effectively assess and manage their properties."
For asset managers, the enhanced features of Fusion represent a significant advancement in their ability to oversee LIHTC housing projects. The update provides a more comprehensive view of their client's investment health and billing cycles, enabling better decision-making and more robust revenues for asset managers.
"We've listened to feedback from our users," Baruah adds. "This is just the beginning of our commitment to innovation and excellence in LIHTC asset management."
About Fusion
Fusion's LIHTC Software is a solution for tracking and ensuring compliance for low-income housing tax credit projects. Fusion streamlines the monitoring processes to address asset managers' specific needs. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Fusion helps extend an asset management team's capability and improve their LIHTC housing project's performance.
Media Contact
Zach Wiant
Fusion
+1 (833) 387 4662
info@fusionsw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram