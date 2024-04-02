Composites Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Composites Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Composites Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The composites market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $97.06 billion in 2023 to $107.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Composites Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the template market size is predicted to reach $154.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the template market is due to growth in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest template market share. Major players in the template market include General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce plc, SGL Carbon Graphite Technic Co. Ltd., Axiom Materials Inc., United Technologies Corporation.

Composites Market Segments

• By Product: Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber

• By Manufacturing Process: Layup Process, Filament Winding Process, Injection Molding Process, Pultrusion Process, Compression Molding Process, Resin Transfer Molding Process, Other Processes

• By Resin Type: Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites

• By End-Use Industry: Aerospace and defense, Wind Energy, Automotive and Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Pipe and Tank, Electrical and Electronics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global template market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Composites refer to the material as a combination of two materials with different physical and chemical properties that have excellent strength-to-weight ratios and durability, are stronger than those individual materials by themselves, are corrosion resistant, durable, and have a lighter weight than most metals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Composites Market Characteristics

3. Composites Market Trends And Strategies

4. Composites Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Composites Market Size And Growth

……

27. Composites Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Composites Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

