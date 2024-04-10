TechiFox Founder Shares Top Questions Lawyers Should Ask Before Hiring a Paid Search Agency
Lawyer PPC is costly. Choosing the wrong agency can burn $1000s on ads each month while going with the right PPC partner can add $Million to your bottom line.
Selecting the right paid search agency is a critical decision for any law firm owner.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atul Sharma, Founder of TechiFox, a paid search marketing agency that specializes in serving law firms, has shared his top questions that lawyers should ask before hiring any lawyer PPC agency. With so many marketing agencies available in the market, it can be difficult for lawyers to identify a reputable and trustworthy agency that can help their law firm grow. Asking the right questions beforehand can help lawyers make informed decisions and avoid the costly mistake of hiring the wrong marketing firm.
According to Atul Sharma, here are the top questions lawyers should ask when considering a paid search agency for their law firm:
1. What experience do you have in legal paid search marketing?
Look for an agency that has experience working with law firms and lawyers. A paid search agency for lawyers should understand the unique challenges that law firms face in marketing, the cost needed to run a legal paid campaign, and the types of paid marketing strategies that are most effective for law firms.
2. What is your approach to legal Pay Per Click (PPC)?
A good law firm PPC agency should have a strong understanding of PPC matrices, strategies, landing pages optimization, and the language to use for running legal paid campaigns. Look for an agency that takes a comprehensive approach to PPC, including in-depth keyword research, ad copywriting, landing page optimization, A/B testing, monitoring the outcomes, and optimizing the campaigns to improve overall performance.
3. How do you measure success?
A reputable paid search agency should be able to provide detailed reports on the success of your campaigns. Look for an agency that uses a variety of metrics to measure success, including website traffic, leads generated, conversion rates, cost to conversion, and most importantly, Cost to a Signed Case for the law firm.
4. What is your pricing model?
A good marketing agency should be transparent about their pricing and provide a detailed breakdown of their fees. Look for an agency that offers competitive pricing and does not engage in any hidden charges.
5. How will we be in touch and how frequently?
Communication is vital in any association. It ensures that both the involved parties are on the same page, cutting down the dangers of miscommunications. Therefore, it’s crucial to understand the different ways of communication and the frequency you will be in touch with your marketing agency.
"Selecting the right paid search agency is a critical decision for any law firm owner," says Atul Sharma.
By asking the right questions, lawyers can ensure that they select a PPC agency for their law firm that has the experience and expertise needed to deliver results. Don't be afraid to ask tough questions and to compare multiple agencies before making a decision.
