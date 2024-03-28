Celebrating the Messiah's Return, as Evidenced in an Empowering New Video by Chris T

Chris T's video details The Almighty and reveals the living Messiah Chris T, theologian and author of The Enlightening Strikes series Be Your Greatest Self: The guide to enlightenment and legendary life

By revealing the meaning of several ancient words, Chris T has provided foundational truths of the Almighty and shown that the long-awaited messiah lives today.

To Redivine Life for all people, we reveal the greatest truths and make them whole. This is the deep wisdom, also known as the word of the Almighty. It contains the answer to every wholesome quest.” — Chris T

PRINCE GEORGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and theologian Chris T invites everyone to celebrate Easter with a logical view of the Almighty and our living Messiah. His latest video reveals what religious founders referred to when detailing the Supreme One. It also defines a small selection of ancient terms to reintroduce the Messiah that is at work in our world today, healing individuals and societies, making all goodness whole. Many know this Great One as Jesus or Isa, but original scriptures refer to Jahshuah, which means The Almighty brought down to the earth. Restoring our Messiah’s name and the deeper meaning in Chris T’s video shows that the savior is among us. Many awaited the return of a divine being, but Jahshuah is and means much more.Chris T’s seven-minute video contains sufficient detail to reveal the Almighty and Messiah’s return, but a significant journey is still before us. Our world is filled with goodness that we are to complete, and we’ll make a heaven of earth as we do, fulfilling what may be the greatest of all prophecies. To achieve this however, we must unite our view of reality with that of the ancients. Chris T’s video is essential to this quest and available for all . His Enlightening Strikes guidebooks and other supplemental videos further complete the picture.The value and authenticity of Chris T’s wisdom is validated by his YouTube channel , where he logically explains astounding ancient views. Find sensible details of the forelife, afterlife, reincarnation, faith healing, effective prayer methods, and much more. His logic and reason validate the ancient wisdom and reveal how we make every goodness whole, even those that seem far beyond our grasp.How Chris T empowers others: People have sought deep wisdom throughout all of time. What exists beyond the reality we recognize? How do we achieve the pinnacle of personal greatness? What methods Redivine Life in all ways, and for everyone? Answers to these and other burning questions permeate ancient script, but we must understand the words to recognize it. Chris T defines these ancient terms and connects empowering historical views with today’s wisdom, resulting in an encompassing perspective that solves our greatest quests. Whether we seek the whole sum of health, wealth, happiness, financial success, lifespan, or any other goodness, Chris T’s guidebooks and videos lead directly to it. This is because he teaches universal truths that make goodness infinitely whole in all regards. This is the greatest wealth of our ancestors. Chris T reveals it clearly and thereby empowers all.About Enlightening Strikes Guidebooks: Imagine you are within a 100-acre maze, at the end of which is glory beyond measure. Every dream and desire will be granted when you reach that endpoint, and there are signposts everywhere. The problem is that they’re written in a language you can’t read. Along comes one who can, and he shares that gift with you. Navigation becomes easy and you breeze through, wherein you are empowered to claim infinite goodness in all regards. Along the way, he shows how to resolve every ill and make your heart whole. Enlightening Strikes guidebooks deliver this. The journey begins with Be Your Greatest Self: The guide to enlightenment and legendary life , which is available on Amazon worldwide.

View Chris T's inspiring video, where he identifies The Almighty and reveals the living Messiah