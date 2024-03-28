Truckers of America Announces New Manufacturing Facility in Florida and Invites Private Investment for Future Expansion
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truckers of America is pleased to announce the construction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Florida, set to be completed in 2024. This advanced facility will feature the capability to produce 5,000 high-quality, Made in America axles per month, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence and American craftsmanship.
In line with this exciting development, Truckers of America is also pleased to share opportunities for private investment as part of its ambitious expansion plans, which include prospective facilities in New Jersey and Texas slated for 2025.
"The foundation of Truckers of America has always been about quality, efficiency, and innovation," says CEO Guy Sultan. "Our new Florida facility will not only enhance our production capacity, but also create jobs and offer more affordable pricing options for truckers, repair shops, and trailer manufacturers."
Truckers of America sets itself apart in the transportation industry by providing a unique combination of speed, competitive pricing, and unparalleled quality. As an organization dedicated to manufacturing excellence, Truckers of America features an Axle Collection that represents precision engineering and superior performance. From robust heavy-duty axles capable of supporting up to 24,000lb loads to precision-machined components, Truckers of America's products are synonymous with durability and efficiency.
Additionally, the company's investment in cutting-edge technology and a seasoned team of professionals ensures a customer service experience that is both exceptional and tailored to the specific needs of clients. With a three-year warranty on all axles, Truckers of America stands behind the quality of its products.
"We welcome the partnership of individuals and organizations who are as passionate about driving the future of transportation as we are," Sultan added. "Our doors are open to private investors who wish to join us on this journey of growth and success."
For additional information about Truckers of America or to explore investment opportunities, please visit https://truckersofamerica.us/.
About Truckers of America
Truckers of America, under the leadership of CEO Guy Sultan, an entrepreneur with a vision for innovation, is dedicated to delivering premier trailer axles nationwide. With a customer-centric approach, the company collaborates closely with clients to provide customized solutions that meet their exacting standards. Emphasizing quality, Truckers of America's products are built to last, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation in the trailer axle industry.
Guy Sultan, CEO
In line with this exciting development, Truckers of America is also pleased to share opportunities for private investment as part of its ambitious expansion plans, which include prospective facilities in New Jersey and Texas slated for 2025.
"The foundation of Truckers of America has always been about quality, efficiency, and innovation," says CEO Guy Sultan. "Our new Florida facility will not only enhance our production capacity, but also create jobs and offer more affordable pricing options for truckers, repair shops, and trailer manufacturers."
Truckers of America sets itself apart in the transportation industry by providing a unique combination of speed, competitive pricing, and unparalleled quality. As an organization dedicated to manufacturing excellence, Truckers of America features an Axle Collection that represents precision engineering and superior performance. From robust heavy-duty axles capable of supporting up to 24,000lb loads to precision-machined components, Truckers of America's products are synonymous with durability and efficiency.
Additionally, the company's investment in cutting-edge technology and a seasoned team of professionals ensures a customer service experience that is both exceptional and tailored to the specific needs of clients. With a three-year warranty on all axles, Truckers of America stands behind the quality of its products.
"We welcome the partnership of individuals and organizations who are as passionate about driving the future of transportation as we are," Sultan added. "Our doors are open to private investors who wish to join us on this journey of growth and success."
For additional information about Truckers of America or to explore investment opportunities, please visit https://truckersofamerica.us/.
About Truckers of America
Truckers of America, under the leadership of CEO Guy Sultan, an entrepreneur with a vision for innovation, is dedicated to delivering premier trailer axles nationwide. With a customer-centric approach, the company collaborates closely with clients to provide customized solutions that meet their exacting standards. Emphasizing quality, Truckers of America's products are built to last, continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation in the trailer axle industry.
Guy Sultan, CEO
Truckers of America
+1 786-778-3111
INFO@TRUCKERSOFAMERICA.US