EDRM Announces Practice Aligned Resources (PAR) as Newest Trusted Partner

PAR is honored to be a part of the EDRM, bringing practical and relevant education to Dallas and the global legal community.” — Joy Murao, founder and CEO of Practice Aligned Resources .

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Practice Aligned Resources (PAR), the leader in legal technology education and implementation has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network as a Guardian Plus Partner and Joy Murao, founder and CEO of PAR, has joined the EDRM Global Advisory Council.

Privacy, security and AI enabled eDiscovery technology and services will play a central role in organizations as they strive to keep their data secure. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands.

In a new era of hybrid and remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

Practice Aligned Resources recognizes the evolving challenges an organization faces from the integration of new technologies to the redefinition of the organization, as a whole, extending beyond its physical premises; all necessitate new skills, processes, and workflows. The business ecosystem demands unprecedented cooperation and collaboration across departments, leveraging new systems and processes vital for maintaining a cohesive and efficient operation.

In response to these challenges, Practice Aligned Resources is focusing on the people part of the People-Process-Technology triangle. Enhancing organizations through education and training; raising awareness to updated processes and workflows, increasing proficiency with fundamental tools that underpin daily business operations, and ensure client success through training on new or upgraded platforms.

PAR is launching its groundbreaking PAR Pop-Ups in Dallas on April 4th with a full month of presentations, training and networking events. EDRM is thrilled to be a sponsor of PAR’s month in Dallas where our community can choose to participate for the full month, a half day, an educational session or a networking event. Private offices, workspaces and valet parking are available at certain subscription levels for those who need to integrate the learning opportunities into their workday.

PAR Pop-Up speakers and educators include Kenton Brice from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, Melissa Heidrick from mmData, Don Swanson from Five Star Legal, Peggy Gianuca from The Walt Disney Company, Jerry Bui from FTI, Kassi Burns from King and Spalding, Monica Harris from Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions, Damian Reihl from vLex, Shannon Bales from Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, Patrick Bilgere and Jay Lieb from Reveal and Craig Ball, to name a few.

“The PAR Pop-Up is a SMART training program intentionally designed for today’s legal practices,” said Joy Murao, founder and CEO of Practice Aligned Resources . “PAR is honored to be a part of the EDRM, bringing practical and relevant education to Dallas and the global legal community.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Practice Aligned Resources are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Practice Aligned Resources (PAR) is known for bringing people together across the eDiscovery ecosystem to support clients, matters and careers,” explained Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to partner with PAR as they launch what looks like a co-working and learning vacation.”

As part of their partnership, PAR will produce a monthly educational series called “An Hour of Joy” exploring basics like "Word and Excel for Paralegals" to "AI for Attorneys.”

This partnership allows Practice Aligned Resources access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about Practice Aligned Resources’ offerings at https://www.practicealigned.com/.

About Practice Aligned Resources

PAR's eDiscovery and Litigation Support Solutions include eDiscovery consulting and advisory services, case planning and Implementation, vendor and software Selection, trial and war room set up and management and end-to-end eDiscovery services.

PAR hosts industry thought leaders to discuss and demonstrate the latest technology. PAR's legal community members can broaden their day-to-day technical skills through training in tools and workflows essential to the legal practice. PAR's quarterly women's empowerment events showcase a variety of speakers to support and encourage attendees to strive toward their personal and professional goals.

PAR is launching its groundbreaking PAR Pop-Ups in Dallas on April 4th with a full month of presentations, training and networking events. Nominate your city for consideration for the next popup.

Email PAR at Info@PracticeAligned.com and learn more about Practice Aligned Resources’ offerings at https://www.practicealigned.com/.

Practice Aligned Resources Media Contact

Celia Tam

Resource Director

+1 213-330-2716

Info@PracticeAligned.com

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact