HAWAII FLUID ART WELCOMES ASPIRING ARTISTS OF ALL AGES TO FORT COLLINS
HFA Fort Collins owner David Rodgers and his family are ready to welcome artists of all ages and abilities to their new studio.
A Unique Way to Connect with Family, Friends & Co-workersFORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the grand opening of a new studio in Fort Collins, Colorado.
WHERE: 4431 Corbett Dr., Unit 100, Fort Collins, CO 80525 (Front Range Village)
WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACTS: Malia Heron | fortcollins@hawaiifluidart.com | (720) 607-8836
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, HFA is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Fort Collins offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, mosaic resin frames, and patch party. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, girls’ nights out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events. The studio is also committed to supporting local nonprofits, with a fundraiser planned for Trees, Water & People on the afternoon of April 21st .
During the grand opening on March 30th, all art experiences will be half price (walk-in customers only), and 25% discounts will be offered on all retail merchandise during the entire day (excluding consignment art).
The event will also include complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a raffle for free art classes and merchandise.
”We are very excited to join the vibrant Fort Collins art scene. Come check us out and unleash your creativity! You will be amazed at what you can create in our studio,” says Rodgers.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at https://ftcollins.hawaiifluidart.com.
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Fort Collins, CO; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL and Winter Springs, FL.
Maya Ratcliff
Hawaii Fluid Art
email us here