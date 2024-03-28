The New York Women’s Foundation Networking Events Focus on Investing and Celebrating Youth and Diversity

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo NYWF President Ana L. Oliveira at the Ford Foundation (Photo Credit: Gabriella Toth for LensFormative / New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF)) Guests at the Women’s History Month celebration at the Shah Garg Foundation (Photo Credit: Gabriella Toth for LensFormative / New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF)) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Gabriella Toth for LensFormative / New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF)) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Gabriella Toth for LensFormative / New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF))

The NYWF held two events in New York City, a gathering at the Ford Foundation and to celebrate Women’s History Month alongside host, the Shah Garg Foundation.