Elton Ilirjani Debuts first looks from Malan Breton’s Autumn-Winter 2024/2025 Fashion Collection in Paris

Je suis mona featuring Elton Ilirjani… (Photo Credit: Malan Breton) Model: Elton Ilirjani, Designer: Malan Breton, Makeup Artist Marcello Costa (Photo Credit: Malan Breton) Model: Elton Ilirjani, Designer: Malan Breton, Makeup Artist Marcello Costa (Photo Credit: Malan Breton) Model: Elton Ilirjani, Designer: Malan Breton, Makeup Artist Marcello Costa (Photo Credit: Malan Breton) Model: Elton Ilirjani, Designer: Malan Breton, Makeup Artist Marcello Costa (Photo Credit: Malan Breton)

Elton Ilirjani modelled the first look at Malan Breton’s exciting new collection for Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 in Paris, France.