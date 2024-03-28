Elton Ilirjani Debuts first looks from Malan Breton’s Autumn-Winter 2024/2025 Fashion Collection in Paris
Model: Elton Ilirjani, Designer: Malan Breton, Makeup Artist Marcello Costa (Photo Credit: Malan Breton)
Model: Elton Ilirjani, Designer: Malan Breton, Makeup Artist Marcello Costa (Photo Credit: Malan Breton)
Model: Elton Ilirjani, Designer: Malan Breton, Makeup Artist Marcello Costa (Photo Credit: Malan Breton)
Elton Ilirjani modelled the first look at Malan Breton’s exciting new collection for Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 in Paris, France.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist modelled the first look at Malan Breton’s exciting new collection for Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 in Paris, France. In addition, whilst in Paris Elton was the subject for a new documentary by Malan Breton, Je Suis Mona… - A documentary about Elton through the eyes of Malan Breton, incorporating fashion and the journey that Elton has taken to be able to express theirself Directed by Malan Breton and Yongxin Li.
For Fall Winter 2025 Malan Breton presents a collection inspired by the Glam Rock era of the 1970's. While creating his ode to many of the artists that influenced one of the greatest eras in the history of music, film, and art. Breton studied carefully, the lifestyle, the silhouette, the moments that shined brightest. Then drafted a collection crafted in leather, suede, chrome, sequins, and silk, in colors of black lacquer, lucent white, midnight plum, and fiery red the Malan Breton vision for AW24/25 is a visual symphony of decadence, and glamour fusing the mystery of the glitteriest era in music and film. Some of the greatest musicians in history, Queen, Bowie, KISS, and the NY Dolls greatly inspired Malan Breton over the years. Known as "the master of the made to measure suit" (Fashion United), Breton turned to suiting to as a starting point to displaying his vision, then reinvented capes, dramatic shoulder details, and used hand stud work, hand cut fringe, hand applied sequins, and crystal elements to bring the final details to life. In honor of many of the musicians that inspired him as a young musician, dancer, and artist, before discovering his love of creating fashion.
About The HeadHunter Group:
The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high-quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).
I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @Sangrealo
About Malan Breton:
Malan Breton is an award-winning fashion designer, singer, actor, costume designer, film director, TV producer, writer, musician, composer, producer, and columnist.
The collection has been worn by, to name only a few, Priyanka Chopra, Fan Bing Bing, Janelle Monae, Saweetie, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Lorde, Little Mix, Vivica A Fox, Paula Abdul, Sean Young, Brenda Song, Yoson An, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, George Takei, Minnie Driver, Fantasia, Lea Salonga, Hannah Waddingham, Roisin Murphy, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Jean Shafiroff and many others.
Breton has been the star of his own show on Bravo TV called "The Malan Show" and guest host in the "Top Model" franchise internationally, "MTV", "Project Runway", and others. He has also been featured in the Iconic fashion film "Zoolander" (2001) starring Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson.
His designs have been featured on over 200 magazine covers internationally gracing the covers of Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, GQ, L'Officiel, The Times, Desnudo, The Sunday Express, OK! And others. Malan Breton Collection has been invited to present collections to The British Royal Family, The Government of republic of china (Taiwan) Austria, Thailand, and Shenzhen. And has been featured in Films, Concerts, and red carpets like the Tonys, the Academy Awards, The SAG Awards, Cannes, BAFTA's, and the Oliviers.
Breton is also a top ten euro-pop charting singer, is the only fashion designer to design for Video Game features featuring WWE, and NBC's "Minute to Win It". Has designed the work uniforms for Taiwan Government, has dressed feature elements of the FA cup, and has performed in, and costumed shows on and off Broadway. He is also a BAFTA and Academy Award Qualifying director. His work can be seen on Network TV shows like ABC’s Quantico, the Tony Awards, The Oliviers, three of the Real Housewives franchises and over 40 others.
Breton trained with a Savile Row Tailor, and one of the World’s foremost couturiers of the 20th century, who worked with Paquin, and Charles James.
Malan Breton devotes much of their efforts to education, he has lectured and mentored students from Pratt, FIT, Parsons, Cedim, Otis, Instituto Marangoni, and was the (at the time) the youngest to ever lecture at Princeton University. His extensive work in philanthropy has focused to aid children, and healthcare globally. The brand has received global government honors, and over 80 international Awards.
Malan Breton is one of the most diverse brands in fashion with categories that include fragrance, beauty, accessories, fine jewelry, bridal, handbags, ai, menswear, womenswear, shoes, optical, textiles, housewares, film, swimwear, lingerie, underwear, skate, music, and TV production. Breton is a master of innovation, being the first to introduce a crypto fashion shop, the first to initiate 3D VR into the industry, and is on the forefront of technology.
For more information, please visit https://www.malanbreton.com/
I: @malanbreton | P: @malanbreton | X / T: @malanbretonINTL
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram