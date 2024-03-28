WhiteFox Defense System Deployed for Drone Defense at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Photo: NASCAR Clash 2024 provided by Getty Images

Enhanced Security Measures: Advanced Anti-Drone Technology Protects Spectators at NASCAR Event

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a leading innovator in drone defense systems, successfully secured the airspace at the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 3, 2024. This significant deployment of WhiteFox's advanced STRATUS system showcased the company's continued commitment to ensuring safety and compliance at major events.

Stadiums and live events are increasingly at risk from unauthorized drones seeking to capture unique footage, potentially leading to operational disruptions, safety hazards, and copyright infringement issues. Recognizing these threats, WhiteFox's state-of-the-art STRATUS system was employed to provide comprehensive drone detection and airspace management.

STRATUS's user-friendly and efficient technology requires no device setup from users. Its customizable geofences and notification criteria allow for precise tracking, reporting, and logging of drone activity in real-time. This capability is vital in swiftly identifying and addressing any unauthorized drone activity, ensuring compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations that restrict flights over NASCAR races within a three-mile radius.

"Our deployment of the WhiteFox STRATUS system at this high-profile event underscores our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and security. In a world where drones are becoming increasingly ubiquitous, our cutting-edge technology not only addresses the challenges of unauthorized drone activity but also plays a crucial role in safeguarding the airspace above large-scale events. We're excited to set a new standard in drone security for major sporting events and look forward to a future of safer skies above our stadiums and public gatherings." - Luke Fox, CEO, WhiteFox Defense Technologies.

The implementation of WhiteFox's drone detection technology at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum not only enhanced security but also facilitated the collection of vital data. This information can be provided to federal and local law enforcement agencies, contributing significantly to the overall safety and smooth operation of the event.

The FAA underscores the importance of such measures, noting that flying drones around stadiums seating 30,000 people or more is prohibited by law from one hour before to one hour after scheduled events, including Major League Baseball, National Football League, NCAA Division One Football, and NASCAR races.

WhiteFox's deployment at the NASCAR Busch Light Clash is a testament to the company's leading role in protecting public events from emerging aerial threats. By ensuring a secure and compliant airspace, WhiteFox Defense Technologies continues to set the standard in drone defense and airspace security solutions.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Headquartered in California, WhiteFox Defense Technologies is a leading global technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for airspace management and counter drone defense. With a strong focus on pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox offers worldwide drone airspace security solutions that promote trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. WhiteFox is committed to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements to create a safer and more secure airspace, providing cutting-edge products and services to industries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.whitefoxdefense.com.