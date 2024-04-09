Special Virtual Event about the Drucker Challenge Essay Contest 2024: THE NEXT EDUCATION
Join the special event on April 15 at 16:00 CET to learn more about the Drucker Challenge Essay Contest 2024 and its theme.
This year's theme for Drucker Challenge, "The Next Education" fits in with the Drucker Forum's new leitmotif for the next five years, "The Next Management."
Tune into a virtual session on the 15th April 2024, to learn more about the 15th Drucker Challenge Essay Contest, and this year's theme "The Next Education".
We encourage students and young professionals from all over the world to participate in the contest on THE NEXT EDUCATION”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peter Drucker Challenge team will be hosting a virtual event on April 15th, 2024, from 16:00 to 17:15 CET. The event will aim to inspire conversation around this year’s Drucker Challenge Essay Contest theme "The Next Education: How a New Generation Must be Equipped to Lead in a Crazy World”. This theme fits in with the Drucker Forum's new leitmotif for the next five years, which will characterize all activities: The Next Management.
— Ilse Straub, Initiator of the Drucker Challenge
Participants will have the opportunity to interact with two special guests:
Asheesh Advani, President and CEO of JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide, and Laurent Choain, Chief Leadership, Education and Culture Officer at Mazars .
The session is hosted and moderated by the storytelling expert Jyoti Guptara.
Esther Clark, Executive Director of Marketing at Inspired Education, and former Challenge laureate will share deeper information and insights on how to write an essay that meets the 15th Drucker Challenge’s theme, the ground rules, prizes, and the judging criteria. Those planning to participate in the Drucker Challenge will benefit from tips and tricks to write their original essays. They will have a chance to interact with Drucker Challenge alumni during the Q&A session.
"The world is changing rapidly, and education needs to keep pace," said Ilse Straub, VP, Peter Drucker Society Europe, and Initiator of the Drucker Challenge Essay contest. “That’s why we encourage students and young professionals from all over the world to participate in the contest on THE NEXT EDUCATION.”
The event is free to attend. Registration is now open at the Drucker Challenge website. The Global Peter Drucker Challenge Essay Contest is an international essay competition held annually by the Drucker Society Europe, in conjunction with the Global Peter Drucker Forum. The Challenge explores a current topic in management – typically related to the theme of the Forum – in the context of Peter Drucker’s human-oriented management philosophy.
Register here to participate in the information session on the 15th April, 2024.
