Software Mind’s acquisition of number8 enhances a US-based team with European and LATAM developers with sector expertise
Software Mind, a global digital transformation partner w/ operations in Europe, US and LATAM, announces acquisition of number8, IT staffing & consulting firm.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software Mind, a global digital transformation partner with operations throughout Europe, the US and LATAM, is excited to announce its first acquisition of an American-based software development company that delivers cross-sector IT staffing and consulting support. This is Software Mind’s fifth successful acquisition since 2021 and reflects the company’s dynamic expansion and backing from Enterprise Investors, one of the largest private equity firms in Central and Eastern Europe.
For both companies, the acquisition creates new opportunities to diversify and develop. Software Mind will increase its US-based capacity and nearshore talent pool with number8’s 330 experts, and better able to provide remote, hybrid and on-site support for companies at cost-effective rates. For number8, this acquisition will expand its footprint to new markets and industries as part of a group that boasts 12 research and development labs across Europe and Latin America and delivers evolutive solutions to 300 million users. Importantly, number8’s clients will have access to 1,200+ additional digital transformation, data science, cloud, AI, and other IT subject matter experts and consultants. A boosted US presence for Software Mind and access to a global talent pool and domain expertise for number 8 means this acquisition will deliver immediate and measurable value for both companies and their respective clients.
Oliver Ray, CEO and Managing Director of number8, shares, “Becoming a part of a global software development company enables us to share our knowledge and experience with new markets and industries. Software Mind’s domain knowledge with emerging technologies provides great opportunities for internal development and external support. The evolution in capability Software Mind enables, both extends and enriches the vision David Easterling had when he founded number8 and which I’ve sought to continue. We’re excited to offer our clients access to Software Mind’s comprehensive offer, while enhancing Software Mind’s ability to work side-by-side with organizations in the US.”
According to Grzegorz Młynarczyk, CEO of Software Mind, “Software Mind is impressed with the range of skills, wide experience and demonstrable expertise of number8. The long-lasting relationships they’ve formed with US-based clients are a testament to the quality of their onshore and nearshore teams, who combine local presence and knowledge with highly scalable product engineering and consultancy capabilities. Integrating their specialists into our global team further diversifies our offer and enables us to deliver increased nearshore support for our clients in the Americas.”
Software Mind’s Chief Transformation Officer, Tomasz Kiser, responsible for mergers and acquisitions and post-merger integration, explains the vision behind this recent move. “Over the last three years Software Mind has pursued an ambitious plan to increase its worldwide presence and enter new markets, driven both by organic growth and acquisitions of leading software development companies in Poland, Romania, Moldova and Latin America. Beyond further enriching our global team, this latest acquisition strengthens our position in the American market and makes US-based ventures just under 50% of Software Mind’s revenue.”
Driven by tech and empowered by people, Software Mind provides companies with software engineers and autonomous, cross-functional development teams who manage software life cycles from ideation to release and beyond. For over 25 years they’ve been enriching organizations with talent that boosts scalability, driving growth and bringing disruptive ideas to life. Acquiring number8 strengthens top-notch engineering teams who combine subject matter expertise in leading technologies, including cloud, AI, data science and embedded software accelerates client digital transformation and boosts software delivery.
Based in Louisville, Kentucky and with offices in Costa Rica and Honduras, number8 has been empowering organizations with IT staffing and consulting services for 25 years. With a proven track record of boosting performance and accelerating time-to-market, number8’s Agile methodologies and staff augmentation processes have supported start-ups, Fortune 100 companies and international corporations across industries, including consumables, fintech, healthcare, professional services, retail and tech services.
Advisors on the transaction were, for Software Mind, Lippes Matthias and Deloitte, and for the owner of number8, Clearsight Advisors and Gray Ice Higdon.
About Software Mind
Software Mind, a global technology partner, engineers software that creates impact by delivering scalable, cross-functional teams who manage software life cycles and drive innovation. Experience with cloud, data science, AI and other leading tech enables our 1,500 + experts to accelerate digital transformations.
About number8
number8 operates at the intersection of IT staffing and IT consulting. It uses behavioral science to arm growing mid-market companies with the top 1% of English-speaking software development superstars across the Americas.
