Students Rally to Improve Financial Education Nationwide as Part of Jump$tart’s Teen Teach-In
High school students teach elementary schoolers financial lessons to help set them on the right financial path during Financial Literacy Month.
We hope parents and the public are motivated by the Teen Teach-In to reach out to their schools and ask that personal finance be incorporated in every grade level.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High school teachers nationwide are drawing attention to the importance of financial literacy and the need for effective financial education in the classroom by taking their students into local elementary schools to be “teachers” for the day, sharing what they’ve learned about money with their younger peers.
As a part of the Jump$tart Teen Teach-In, high school students are developing and teaching personal finance lessons to their elementary school counterparts using resources made available by the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting effective financial education into every school in America, and its many partners.
Over 130 teachers from 44 states have signed up to participate in Teen Teach-In events throughout April, which is Financial Literacy Month.
Jump$tart believes that all children need to understand personal finance, especially since many are interacting with finances from an early age thanks to gaming, digital currencies, peer-to-peer payments, and online purchasing. Yet, Generation Z, which includes all high school students across America, has the lowest level of financial literacy among five generations of Americans. The Jump$tart Teen Teach-In events are designed to alert parents, policymakers, and the general public about the need to for effective financial education to prepare our nation’s children for a safe and prosperous financial future.
“Parents are a natural source for providing guidance, but many families are unprepared or uncomfortable talking about finances with their kids. School is the obvious setting for ensuring all children have a grounding in personal finance – no matter their circumstances,” said Jump$tart President and CEO Laura Levine. “We hope parents and the public are motivated by the Teen Teach-In to reach out to their schools and ask that personal finance be incorporated in every grade level.”
The Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of more than 100 national partner organizations and a network of independent state affiliates. The coalition’s partners and affiliates share a commitment to advancing financial literacy collaboratively, especially through effective financial education for our nation’s preschool through college-age youth. Jump$tart is the original promoter of April as Financial Literacy Month, co-publishes the National Standards for Personal Financial Education, and operates the Jump$tart Clearinghouse, National Educator Conference, and an online professional development for teachers.
