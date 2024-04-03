Qualified Records Artist Seth James Dominates Roots Music Report Charts with Four #1 Hits

#1 RMR Charts AMA Charts SOUL BAG MAGAZINE

Top position on the United States , Blues, Contemporary Blues & Texas Album Charts along with Top 40 Americana Music Association Charts and Streaming Success

The real lesson that Seth James gives us, without seeming to put himself forward, is that he has his place in the leading group of contemporary heralds of the music that we love here.” — Soul Bag Magazine, France

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John L. Heithaus, co-Owner of Qualified Records, is proud to announce that Seth James, an esteemed artist on their label, has achieved a monumental feat on the Roots Music Report (RMR) charts with his latest album "Lessons." Seth James has soared to the top, securing the #1 position in four distinct categories, marking a significant milestone in his career: Top USA, Blues, Contemporary Blues and Texas Album Charts. Lessons exclusively honors the catalog of Grammy™ winner Delbert McClinton, whom Rolling Stone magazine has named "the father of Americana."

The Roots Music Report stands as a beacon of integrity within the music industry, revered for its dedication to impartiality. It aggregates radio airplay data from stations worldwide, presenting a transparent reflection of artists' reach and impact. Seth James's unprecedented success on this platform underscores his strong connection with radio programmers, reviewers and, of course, blues-loving audiences across the globe.

"Lessons" has not only claimed the coveted #1 spot on the RMR chart but has also peaked at #34 of the important Americana Music Association charts and has also attained substantial streaming success with over 7 million plays on Soundcloud and notable success on the You Tube, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music platforms. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the undeniable resonance of his music with listeners of all backgrounds..

Kevin McKendree, multi-Grammy winner™, Qualified Records co-Owner, the album's Producer and also a key musician on the record, said: “I’m thrilled to see that “Lessons” is being received so well. All of us that made it have such deep connections to the music and to the man that wrote it. It’s gratifying to know that people are feeling it and loving it the way we do.”

Said James: "It is difficult to find the words to express my gratitude to everyone for the incredible support and love for LESSONS. The enthusiasm and dedication mean the world to me, and I am truly touched by the outpouring of appreciation for this project that is so very close to my heart. It fills me with immense pride to see these songs being embraced once again, and I am honored to be a part of the journey alongside you all. Your unwavering support shines a spotlight on the timeless beauty of Delbert McClinton's music, and I am grateful beyond words for your continued support. Thank you for believing in the power of music and for being a part of this incredible journey with us."

Among the many glowing reviews Lessons has earned comes this statement from Soul Bag Magazine in France, by Benoit Gautier: "It is truly great art, beautiful workmanship, chiseled, handmade from locally sourced organic materials. I challenge you to find a moment of weakness in this album. “Lessons” is certainly not here to teach us that Delbert McClinton is a great one, because we already knew that. The real lesson that Seth James gives us, without seeming to put himself forward, is that he has his place in the leading group of contemporary heralds of the music that we love here."

Heithaus expressed gratitude, stating: "Our team is especially appreciative of the outstanding radio and industry promotion efforts by Betsie Brown of Blind Raccoon, as well as the support from program directors and DJs of numerous larger and smaller indie and internet radio stations worldwide. Special acknowledgment goes to the Nashville station WMOT ROOTS RADIO, led by Jessie Scott, for their steadfast support, which has greatly contributed to the success of the album."

For more on Seth and the album, please go to his official website, Qualified Records and your favorite streaming site and many of the radio stations around the globe that are spinning the record. Link here.

LESSONS PLAYLIST