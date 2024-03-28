CapShift catalyzes $500 million for impact
CapShift now provides impact investing solutions to half of major donor advised fund providers and dozens of other private wealth and charitable institutionsNEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapShift has announced that its impact investing platform has activated $500 million to date into impact-driven funds and enterprises working towards social and environmental change. CapShift is the backbone of impact investing solutions across over 30 financial, charitable, and corporate institutions including 1% for the Planet, Cisco Foundation, Corient, Google, National Philanthropic Trust, Ren and Renaissance Charitable Foundation, Vanguard Charitable, and more.
Adam Rein, CapShift co-founder and CEO said, “We started CapShift to make it easier for charitable and private wealth firms to support growing client demand for impact. We are thrilled to have helped our clients reach this milestone, especially as about half of these dollars have gone into catalytic and impact first funds and enterprises doing the foundational work to tackle racial inequities, enable regenerative agriculture, scale affordable housing, and address other critical issues in society.”
Over the past five years, CapShift has been at the forefront of the growing impact investing industry, helping its partners easily adopt impact strategies. This is essential as approximately half of high-net-worth investors are interested in sustainable and impact investing, and the portion of those that have acted on this interest has doubled over the past four years.
These numbers are expected to continue to grow as NextGen clients inherit wealth and bring expectations that their dollars can be aligned with their values. The $500 million that CapShift has mobilized has been invested in over one hundred opportunities – primarily in private funds -- that have helped to mitigate millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions, renovate and build thousands of affordable homes, and provide millions of loans to individuals and small businesses, and more. (Source: CapShift internal data, self-reported by select investment and recoverable grant recipients.)
CapShift now supports half of major donor advised fund providers and a growing number of financial advisors, family offices, and foundations. (Source: CapShift internal data.) By providing subject matter expertise, operational capacity, and technology, CapShift’s platform helps its partners clear the high barriers related to delivering authentic impact investing options.
About CapShift: Designed to scale, CapShift is the backbone of impact investing solutions across many of the world’s largest financial, charitable, and corporate institutions. Our comprehensive platform supports our partners at every step — from client interest to allocation. Rely on our expertise and technology to find opportunities, engage clients, and invest easily.
