Launch of Beanstalk Benefits Gives Employees a Way to Build Their Own Flexible Benefits Portfolios
Employers can now meet diverse needs of five generations of workers with a single contract
I’ve never seen a more intuitive way for employees to find and pay for everyday benefits.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beanstalk Benefits today launched the first benefits platform to give individual employees the access and control to build their own portfolios of “everyday” benefits. By giving employees the flexibility to choose their own health, wealth and wellbeing services and solutions, rather than choosing on their behalf, employers are now better able to meet the dynamic needs of each member of their diverse and modern workforces – all under a single contract.
“We saw a gap because people’s needs often shift during the year, after open enrollment. But typical benefits programs aren’t flexible, and they don’t give busy employees a way to easily find resources and adapt their own portfolios to personal circumstances,” said Matthew Sydney, CEO of Beanstalk. “At the same time, we’re talking to employers that are worn out evaluating employee needs against thousands of benefits offerings. Even the most well-meaning can’t sign enough vendor contracts to create a single benefits package that fits every individual well. Beanstalk lets employers put the benefits decision-making into individual employees’ hands, while employers get aggregated, apples-to-apples data on how employees use their benefits.”
Beanstalk evaluates benefits services and solutions and brings together high-quality options into a suite that covers mind, body, lifestyle, family and money needs. Its user-friendly platform gives employees the access and control to build their own portfolio of everyday benefits, and then pay for those options with either employer-sponsored or personal accounts. The comprehensive suite includes solutions as varied as the individuals in the five generations now in the workforce, ranging from chronic health condition management to parenting, elder care, fertility, personal finance, mental health and more. Among the several dozen initial members of the Beanstalk suite are BeMe for teen wellbeing, Upswing Health’s on-demand joint and muscle pain solution, parenting resource Vitalxchange, and sobriety app and community Sober Sidekick.
“I’ve never seen a more intuitive way for employees to find and pay for everyday benefits,” said Dr. Steven Schutzer, co-founder and chief medical officer for Upswing Health. “Beanstalk has essentially given us access to a retail market through a single contract that could potentially reach millions of employees. Since chronic pain is one of employers’ highest health costs, we’re excited to be part of a suite with so much potential to bring digital health and wellbeing resources to many more people who need them.”
Beanstalk Benefits addresses the complexity of benefits options by offering:
Access and Flexibility: Beanstalk connects employees to the expanding universe of benefits services and solutions. Employees have direct access to the full suite of Beanstalk Benefits. Employees find, choose and pay for their everyday benefits portfolios through an easy-to-use platform that gives them flexibility to update their options as their needs evolve. This means employers can now offer benefits that more fully meet the diverse needs of their workforces, including virtual health solutions that improve access to care for underserved areas.
Simplified Contracting: Beanstalk does the heavy lifting by holding all contracts and managing all vendor relations and customer service for the services and solutions in its suite. It continually evaluates new market entrants to keep the suite up to date. Beanstalk also facilitates seamless benefit rollouts throughout the year. Employers sign one contract and pay one annual fee to provide employees access to every solution on Beanstalk.
Increased Uptake: Beanstalk gives employees the ability to choose and control their benefits, offering the promise of increasing benefit uptake and engagement. Beanstalk personalizes employee communication and ensures employees are kept up to date with the latest options that best match their evolving needs.
Cost Optimization: Beanstalk’s data analytics tool gives employers a clearer picture of what employees need so they can spend less money on what they don’t.
Built at Redesign Health, Beanstalk launches with $7.5 million in seed funding. To learn more about Beanstalk and its benefits platform, visit beanstalkbenefits.com.
About Beanstalk
Beanstalk Benefits is an entirely new way for employers to offer benefits to employees. It’s the first benefits platform to give employees the access and control to build their own portfolios of “everyday” benefits. By offering employees this flexibility to choose their own health, wealth and wellbeing services and solutions, rather than choosing on their behalf, employers are better able to meet the dynamic needs of each member of their diverse and modern workforces – while consolidating everyday benefits cost and complexity under a single contract and aggregated reporting that gives employers a clearer picture of what employees need so they can spend less money on what they don’t. Supported by a user-friendly interface, a sophisticated data analytics tool and an expert team, Beanstalk facilitates greater flexibility and personalization for a happier, healthier workforce. Discover more at beanstalkbenefits.com.
About Redesign Health
Redesign Health is an innovation platform serving healthcare founders, investors, and industry partners. We provide the tools, capital, people, and technology to develop scalable business models and bring them to market faster than ever before. Our platform offers access to each step of our proprietary company-building process and a rich ecosystem of healthcare experts, research capabilities, and technical infrastructure. Since 2018, we have built over 60 companies from the ground up, reached more than 15M people across the care continuum, and partnered with dozens of leading organizations to accelerate healthcare innovation.
