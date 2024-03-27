Powerful Secop Compressor Revolutionizes Cooling in RV Kitchens
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recreational vehicle refrigeration sector is undergoing a technological shift, with absorption technology used in three-way refrigerators being gradually replaced by compressor refrigerators which are gaining market share. This is because the reliability and cooling capacity of refrigerators depends heavily on the technology used, an area in which the BD-Nano compressor from Secop sets new standards.
The Advantages of Compressor Technology for Recreational Vehicle Cooling Solutions
A refrigerator equipped with the BD-Nano compressor guarantees excellent performance with low power consumption, even at high ambient temperatures. When compared to absorption technology, compressor technology offers a much faster cooling process of less than two hours. With a compressor, the cooling capacity is higher and thus keeps the temperature in the refrigerator at a stable, low level. Thanks to additional batteries and/or photovoltaic panels, the cooling system with a compressor can also work off-grid. On the other hand, absorption technology has several disadvantages. For example, cooling capacity is significantly impaired at 86°F (30°C), and the cooling process is extended to up to eight hours. In addition, the absorption reacts very sensitively to the inclination of the vehicle, which must be precisely leveled (maximum 2.5 degrees).
The Compact, Powerful, and Quiet Compressor
The BD Nano offers premium cooling performance in a compact size with high efficiency and low noise and vibration. At a height of about 3.5” (93 mm) and weight of 3.3 lbs. (1.5 kilograms), its small size offers great efficiency of up to 1.56 W/W (under ASHRAE LBP conditions). This means low energy consumption, a longer battery life, and reduced TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). The dimensions also give manufacturers an advantage when developing modern design solutions because space is a key factor in recreational vehicles. Given the defined cold space of an RV, this solution maximizes the capacity of the refrigerator and provides more space for food and beverages since the small condensing unit takes up much less space than an entire absorption cooling system.
With a cooling capacity of 68 W (under Ashrae LBP conditions), it is the most powerful compressor relative to its size. It can handle up to almost 40 gallons (150 Liters) of refrigerator capacity, while larger refrigerators can be operated using two BD-Nano units.
In addition, the Secop BD Nano 12/24V compressor is quieter (-6 dB/A) compared to the BD Micro, which was previously introduced by Secop and currently serves as the benchmark in the automotive industry.
Another strength of the BD Nano is reliability. It features ISO16750 compliance for reduced knocking noise, vibration, and improved transport stability. It is suitable for use in cars, e-cars, trucks, buses, and boats as well as recreational vehicles.
The BD Nano is controlled by a new-generation Electronic Controller Unit (ECU) and thus offers users a wide range of electronic interface functions. The ECU can be configured with industry-standard LIN hardware via an easy-to-implement Modbus interface. The control unit is designed as a universal, easy-to-use, and feature-rich compressor controller, with increased functionality provided via Secop’s free Tool4Cool software, an application that allows for even more customized programming.
With electromagnetic sensitive applications in mind, the Nano’s controller also features low interference (EMI CISPR25 Level 5) designed for controlled emissions and immunity against external sources.
The BD Nano is manufactured at the Secop’s plant in Tianjin, China, using a highly automated assembly process and sophisticated end-of-line testing to ensure consistent performance. The plant in Tianjin has been IATF16949-certified since December 2023 and meets the strict standards of the automotive industry.
About Secop
Secop GmbH is a German company that has been producing hermetic compressors for cooling solutions in the commercial sector for more than 65 years and has been present in the automotive sector for 40 years, providing cooling solutions for trucks, cars, motorhomes, and boats. Today, Secop DC hermetic compressors can be found in the most luxurious car brands, for which a refrigerator is available for high-end customers.
Charlie Hatch
