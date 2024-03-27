PARQA Joins Domo Partner Program to Provide End-to-End Data and Analytics Solutions to the Staffing Industry

Joining Domo’s partner program will help PARQA’s current and future clients immensely in their ability to make data-backed decisions throughout their organizations to accelerate growth.” — Jared Hummel

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PARQA, a leading optimization consulting firm specializing in the staffing and recruiting industry, is excited to announce that it has joined the Domo Partner Program, provider of a cloud-native data and analytics platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for PARQA as it expands its suite of services to offer comprehensive end-to-end data and analytics solutions, including analytics-as-a-service, to its clients.

In today's competitive landscape, data-driven decision-making is paramount for businesses to stay ahead. PARQA and Domo will empower staffing and recruiting firms to harness the power of data effectively, gaining valuable insights to enhance operational efficiency, optimize processes and drive growth.

PARQA clients will benefit from Domo's innovative cloud-native platform, which provides real-time access to data from disparate sources, advanced analytics capabilities and customizable dashboards. This seamless integration will enable staffing and recruiting firms to streamline their data management processes and unlock actionable insights that drive business success.

“This is an exciting time for the staffing and recruiting industry,” said Jared Hummel, CEO at PARQA. “For far too long, our industry has been isolated from non-staffing technologies. However, I believe we are seeing a significant shift in this dynamic, and we are excited that Domo and PARQA will join together to bring our joint services to this market. I am a firm believer that optimization of workflow processes without data is really just maintenance. Joining Domo’s partner program will help PARQA’s current and future clients immensely in their ability to make data-backed decisions throughout their organizations to accelerate growth.”

“Our partners deliver incredible innovation to businesses in all industries and of all sizes,” said RJ Tracy, SVP of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel, Domo. “Partners such as PARQA are bringing their expertise in the staffing industry to support the depth and breadth of the Domo platform, and to enable our joint customers with the data and insights they need for meaningful business impact.”

With Domo, PARQA continues to solidify its position as a leader in optimization consulting for the staffing and recruiting industry. By offering comprehensive data and analytics solutions, PARQA remains dedicated to helping its clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

For more information about PARQA and its services, visit parqa.com. To learn more about Domo, visit domo.com.

About PARQA:

PARQA is a leading optimization consulting firm specializing in the staffing and recruiting industry. With expertise in technology, automation, data, AI, marketing, and experience design, PARQA empowers staffing firms to streamline operations and achieve sustainable growth.