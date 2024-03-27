Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 16.1 billion by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR: Says AMR

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market 2025

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and advancements in diagnostic technologies drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market by Test Type (Proteins, Electrolytes, Kidney Tests, Liver Tests, and Others), Disease Indication (Kidney Diseases, Liver Diseases, Diabetes and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing industry generated $10.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $16.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as chronic kidney diseases, and diabetes, surge in geriatric population, and increase in advancements in diagnostic technologies are the factors that drive the growth of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market. However, lack of awareness about CMP testing in underdeveloped regions restricts market growth. Moreover, the high growth potential in emerging countries and rise in surge in trend towards point-of-care testing presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• Quest Diagnostics

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Blueprint Genetics

• ARUP Laboratories,

• Walk-In Lab, LLC.

• Applied InGENuity Diagnostics

• Scion Lab Services, LLC

• Baptist Health

• My Care Labs

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By test type, the kidney tests segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to kidney diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD) which have become more prevalent due to factors such as aging populations, diabetes, and hypertension thereby drives the demand for CMP testing.

By disease indication, the kidney diseases segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to emphasis on early detection and proactive management of kidney diseases fuels the demand for routine monitoring through CMP testing.

By end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to their advanced infrastructure, comprehensive testing capabilities, trained personnel, accessibility, high throughput, integration into healthcare networks, technological advancements, and patient-focused services.

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global comprehensive metabolic panel testing market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in testing methodologies, and growing emphasis on preventive healthcare practices in North America.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and obesity, increase in awareness of the importance of routine health check-ups and preventive healthcare practices is driving the demand for diagnostic services,

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

