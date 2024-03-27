Hospitality Pro Greg DeShields Set to Launch 'Something to Say' Podcast Series This April
Tourism industry professional Greg DeShields will front the all-new podcast, ' Something to Say, ' which will launch Friday, April 5th, 2024.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tourism industry professional Greg DeShields, a well-known professional, will front the all-new podcast, ' Something to Say, ' which will launch Friday, April 5th, 2024. The podcast will highlight influential perspectives that challenge the status quo.
Starting April 5th, 2024, certified and licensed diversity executive and hospitality professional Greg DeShields will take to the mic as he fronts an all-new podcast series titled 'Something to Say.’
'Something to Say' aims to represent more than just another podcast. It promises to become a platform to amplify the voices of individuals from a diverse spectrum of professions and backgrounds. These individuals will share their most fascinating outlooks, perspectives, and stories on wide-ranging topics, from education and equity to inclusion in the workplace.
In his return to podcasting, DeShields will front 'Something to Say' while also giving listeners a unique and deeply personal insight into his own decades-long career within high-level communications, consulting, and management. The all-new podcast's dynamic host will deliver a candid and compelling interview style throughout, adding meaningful dialogue to every episode.
"I'm excited to share the importance of enjoying life's experiences and the lessons learned by guests and myself," says DeShields, speaking from his office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "I hope that 'Something to Say' will inspire anyone looking to embrace life's journey, with all its twists and turns, many of which can lead to incredible self-discovery and personal development."
Episode One of 'Something to Say' goes live on Friday, April 5th, 2024. Host DeShields' first guest on the show is June Seminario. Seminario is InterContinental Hotel Group's director of operations support. A former president of Skal Philadelphia, she has over two decades of operations management and consulting experience in the hospitality industry.
Beginning Friday, April 5th, 'Something to Say' with Greg DeShields will be available on all popular podcast platforms. That includes Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Podcast Index, RadioPublic, Samsung Podcast, and Spotify.
Find out more at RSS.com/podcasts/something-to-say/1398138.
About Greg DeShields
Greg DeShields is a well-known hospitality and tourism industry professional hailing from Pennsylvania. 'Something to Say' host DeShields is deeply passionate about his work and dedicates himself to inspiring and nurturing the next generation of hospitality industry leaders. As the podcast's charismatic frontman, he brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to his new role and the show as a whole.
Alongside his work in hospitality and tourism, the Pennsylvania native also boasts extensive experience operating across various other industries. These industries range from academia and corporate to the nonprofit and government sectors. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he currently resides in nearby Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Greg DeShields
Greg DeShields
+1 856-304-6477
email us here