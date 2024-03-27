MIYO Health Announces MIYO Screening, a Comprehensive Solution for Streamlined Student Mental Health Screening
MIYO Health launches MIYO Screening: User-friendly tool empowers educators to identify student mental health concerns early for better outcomes.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIYO Health, a leading provider of technology solutions for student well-being, today announced the launch of MIYO Screening, a comprehensive solution designed to empower educators to identify at-risk students early and provide them with the support they need.
The Hidden Crisis in Schools
One in five youth in the United States struggles with a mental health condition. However, the average wait for help is a staggering 11 years. This hidden crisis can significantly impact students' academic performance, social interactions, and overall well-being.
MIYO Screening: Empowering Early Intervention
MIYO Screening addresses this critical need by providing educators with a user-friendly platform for conducting student mental health screenings. This innovative solution offers:
✔ Streamlined Workflow: Simple consent forms, efficient screening tools, and centralized data management save educators valuable time and resources.
✔ Data-Driven Insights: Powerful analytics and clear reports equip educators to make informed decisions about student support.
✔ Early Identification: MIYO Screening helps identify at-risk students early, enabling proactive intervention and support.
Improved Student Outcomes
By facilitating early identification and intervention, MIYO Screening empowers schools to:
✔ Create a More Supportive Learning Environment: Schools can foster a culture of mental health awareness and provide the resources students need to thrive.
✔ Proactive Intervention: MIYO Screening allows schools to connect students with appropriate support services before their struggles escalate.
✔ Improved Student Success: Early intervention leads to better academic outcomes, increased social-emotional well-being, and overall success for students.
“We are committed to providing schools with the tools they need to prioritize student mental health,” said Emily Smith, Founder at MIYO Health. “MIYO Screening empowers educators to identify students struggling silently and connect them with the support they deserve.”
About MIYO Health
MIYO Health is a leading provider of technology solutions designed to transform student well-being and success. The company's mission is to empower schools and organizations to make a difference in student health and special education.
