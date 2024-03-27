The Success Network® Partners with Mag 7 Consulting to Share "Game Changers: The Lessons You Never Learned in School"

Barry Garapedian's All-New Podcast, "Game Changers: The Lessons You Never Learned in School"

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Success Network®, a premier platform for personal and professional development, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Mag 7 Consulting to feature the insightful podcast series "Game Changers: The Lessons You Never Learned in School."

Hosted by Barry Garapedian, President & CEO of Mag 7 Consulting, "Game Changers" delves into the fundamental principles of achievement in both business and life. Through engaging discussions and real-life anecdotes, Garapedian shares invaluable insights and strategies to empower listeners to reach their full potential.

Mag 7 Consulting is a distinguished boutique coaching, mentoring, and advisory firm, specializing in guiding high-school and college-aged students toward success. Under Garapedian's leadership, the firm has developed a unique program that distills essential principles of achievement, equipping young individuals with the tools necessary to excel in all facets of life.

While each episode of "Game Changers" is currently available on YouTube and major podcasting platforms, The Success Network® is proud to offer fans exclusive access to Barry Garapedian's channel. Through this partnership, listeners can conveniently access all episodes and immerse themselves in Garapedian's wealth of knowledge and expertise.

"Through 'Game Changers: The Lessons You Never Learned in School,' I'm excited to share insights and strategies that can truly transform lives. Partnering with The Success Network® allows us to reach a wider audience and empower individuals to unlock their full potential in both business and life. This show is full of information that young minds need to hear, especially in today’s day and age!"

Listeners can tune in to "Game Changers: The Lessons You Never Learned in School" on The Success Network® to gain invaluable insights and strategies for success in both business and life.

For more information about The Success Network® and to access the podcast series, visit https://thesuccessnetwork.tv/channel/barry-garapedian/.

About The Success Network®:

The Success Network® is a leading platform for personal and professional development, offering a diverse range of resources and insights to empower individuals to achieve their goals. With a focus on education, inspiration, and community, The Success Network® strives to support individuals on their journey toward success.

About Mag 7 Consulting:

Mag 7 Consulting is a boutique coaching, mentoring, and advisory firm dedicated to guiding high-school and college-aged students toward success in both academics and life. Led by President & CEO Barry Garapedian, Mag 7 Consulting offers a unique program that distills essential principles of achievement and empowers young individuals to reach their highest potentials.