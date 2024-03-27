CMO/CDMO Market Projected to Reach USD 41.75 Billion by 2030
CMO/CDMO Market shows exponential growth, driven by the growing demand for novel therapies and streamlined drug development processesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the CMO/CDMO Market Size was valued at USD 18.92 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 41.75 Billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 10.4 % over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The global pharmaceutical landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift as numerous small and large pharmaceutical entities are strategically aligning with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to streamline drug development timelines. CMOs and CDMOs, specialized in drug production and manufacturing, are playing a pivotal role in meeting the burgeoning demand for skincare products, cutting-edge therapies, and advanced production techniques. These partnerships cover a wide spectrum of services ranging from drug discovery, preclinical and clinical trials, API and finished product manufacturing to dosage form development.
Major Key Players in CMO/CDMO Market:
• Piramal Pharma Solutions
• Samsung Biologics
• Eurofins Scientific
• mAbxience
• Lonza
• CoreRx
• AXXELENT
• Laurus Synthesis
• KBI Biopharma.
• Sai Life Sciences
• Idifarma
• QuayPharma
• BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd.
• HIKAL Ltd.
Market Dynamics
The escalating burden of chronic illnesses globally, attributed to population growth, the adoption of westernized lifestyles, and economic advancements, is propelling pharmaceutical companies to introduce effective treatments at an accelerated pace. CDMOs' ability to streamline the pharmaceutical supply chain, adopt efficient production models, and provide comprehensive services from drug development to commercialization are key factors driving the growth of the CMO/CDMO market. Additionally, the increasing focus on biologics and the rising investment in infrastructure to support integrated services through advanced technologies are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the contract development and manufacturing organizations sector. Outsourcing manufacturing activities to CDMOs has also expedited regulatory approvals, thanks to their state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities along with skilled resources.
On the Basis of Service:
• Contract Development
- R&D Services
- Clinical Trail Services
- Pre-Formulation Studies
- Others
• Contract Manufacturing
- API Manufacturing
- Finished Dosage Manufacturing
- Injectable Drug Manufacturing
- Tablet & Capsule Manufacturing
- Liquid Manufacturing
- Topical Drug Manufacturing
On the Basis of End User:
• Large Pharma Companies
• Mid-Sized Pharma Companies
• Biotechnology Companies
• Others
By Service, Contract Manufacturing dominated the CMO/CDMO Market owing to the simplified supply chain processes, cost-effectiveness, and specialized expertise offered by CDMOs in drug manufacturing and development.
Regional Trends
North America emerges as the largest market for CMO/CDMO services, driven by robust demand from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The region's increasing approvals for generic medicines are further boosting the demand for contract development and manufacturing services. Meanwhile, Latin America is poised for rapid growth in the CMO/CDMO services market, fuelled by rising healthcare expenditure and investments in drug research initiatives, particularly in countries like Brazil and Mexico.
Key Takeaway for the CMO/CDMO Market
• Growing Demand for Innovative Therapies Drives CMO/CDMO Market
• Contract Manufacturing Emerges as Dominant Service Segment
• North America Leads Market Growth with Robust Pharmaceutical Sector
Recent Developments:
• In June 2023, Lifera, a commercial scale CDMO for the development of Saudi Arabia's local Biopharmaceutical Industry, was launched by the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aiming to strengthen the country's pharmaceutical capabilities and technological advancements.
• In February 2023, Catalent completed a USD 2.2 million expansion to its clinical supply facility in Singapore, enhancing its capacity to handle advanced modalities like mRNA-based vaccines and gene therapies.
• In December 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific inaugurated a new facility in Hangzhou, China, to support the manufacturing and research of biologics, catering to the growing demand for pharmaceutical solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.
