Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market Size To Worth USD 75.9 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 9.0%

Rise in air passenger traffic across the globe and low operating and maintenance costs fuel the global aircraft micro turbine engine market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟑𝟒.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕𝟓.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟎%. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players. Rise in air passenger traffic across the globe and low operating and maintenance costs fuel the global aircraft micro turbine engine market. On the other hand, high cost of micro turbine engines hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in the procurement of military aircraft during rise in geopolitical tensions creates lucrative opportunities.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global aircraft micro turbine engine market in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making durable and long-lasting aircraft micro turbine engines. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air passenger traffic across different nations in the region along with implementation of stringent aircraft fuel-efficiency regulations and regular inspections across the prominent countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Based on engine type, the turboshaft industry segment accounted for the largest Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the turbojet segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the global aircraft micro turbine engine market include AeroDesignWorks GmbH, Elliott Company, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Micro Turbine Technology B.V., PBS Group. a.s., Sentient Blue Technologies, Turbotech SAS, and Williams International.

By engine type, the aircraft micro turbine engine market is segregated into turboshaft and turbojet. The turboshaft segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in technological developments in making smaller, lighter, and high-performance turboshaft engines that can attain high flight levels.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment garnered highest revenue in 2020, owing to the rise in air travel along with surge in demand for low weight and higher efficiency engines.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The global aircraft micro turbine engine market size across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the OEM segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than half of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021-2030. The report also analyzes the aftermarket segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By engine type, the turboshaft segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on application, the civil segment is projected to lead the global aircraft micro turbine engine market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

