CD BioGlyco Released Lectin Production Service for Research Use

CD BioGlyco, a leading provider of glycan-related products and services, is excited to announce the release of its highly anticipated lectin production service for research use, aiming to support scientists and researchers in their request to unravel the complexities of glycobiology and advance scientific discoveries in various fields.
Lectins, a diverse group of proteins, play a crucial role in numerous biological processes, including cell adhesion, signaling, and immune response. Based on the production method, lectins can be divided into two categories: natural lectins and recombinant lectins.
Researchers worldwide can now benefit from CD BioGlyco's Lectin Production Service to enhance their studies and gain valuable insights into the intricate world of glycobiology. By providing researchers with access to high-quality lectins, CD BioGlyco aims to facilitate breakthroughs in various fields, including biomedical research, drug discovery, and diagnostics.
With years of experience in glycan research, CD BioGlyco provides production and customization services for each type of lectin through different methods. Chromatography-based purification service is also available at CD BioGlyco now.
• Natural lectin production service
CD BioGlyco utilizes homogenization, ammonium sulfate precipitation, SDS-PAGE, and other methods to separate natural lectins including plant lectin (Abrus precatorius Lectin, Aegopodium podagraria Lectin, Allium sativum Lectin, Amaranthus caudatus Lectin…), and animal & fungal lectin (Allomyrina dichotoma Lectin, Helix aspersa Lectin, Helix pomatia Lectin, Homarus americanus Lectin…).
• Recombinant lectin production service
CD BioGlyco provides recombinant lectin production services via Bacterial, Yeast, Insect, or Mammalian expression systems.
• Lectin purification service
CD BioGlyco provides Gel-filtration Chromatography-based/Ion Exchange Chromatography-based/Affinity Chromatography-based/Hydrophobicity Chromatography-based lectin purification service.
The company's production process begins with the careful selection of source materials, ensuring the highest quality and purity of lectins. CD BioGlyco's team of experts then employs advanced purification techniques to isolate and purify the lectins, removing any impurities and contaminants. The resulting lectins are characterized using cutting-edge analytical methods to verify their purity, activity, and functionality.
