Grassfire Distro Announces Exclusive Oklahoma Distribution Partnership with Revenant
Company Teams Up with NFL Legends to Offer Premium Product Line to Oklahoma Dispensaries. See them at CannaCon in Oklahoma City, April 5-6OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride toward improving access to medicinal hemp and CBD in Oklahoma, Grassfire Distro, the state’s foremost distributor of premium, therapeutic hemp products, proudly announces its exclusive distribution partnership with the Revenant brand.
This collaboration brings together Grassfire Distro’s expertise in logistics and delivering premium customer service, with the visionary ethos of Revenant, a brand co-founded by NFL veterans Kyle Turley, Jim McMahon, and Eben Britton.
Grassfire Distro has been in Oklahoma since the start of legalized hemp, and has evolved with the state’s changing market by providing distributors and dispensaries with a wide variety of competitively priced products and premium quality award-winning strains.
With a shared commitment to excellence, this partnership is set to redefine the standards of quality and accessibility in the Oklahoma market. Grassfire Distro's dedication to delivering top-tier customer service, swift statewide deliveries, unparalleled products, and the most competitive pricing in Oklahoma has positioned the company as a trusted leader in distribution.
Grassfire also carries other leading brands including Organically Grown Pre-Rolls, NUGZ, Shake and Bake, Blackjack, Bullets, and Firecracker.
Grassfire Distro has always been at the forefront of legal and trackable distribution in Oklahoma. Now, through its relationship with Revenant, the company will able to provide dispensaries and their customers with one of the finest quality, fastest growing brands in the industry.
The Revenant brand, born from the personal journeys of its founders through the adverse effects of opioid misuse in professional sports, stands as a beacon of hope and healing. Kyle Turley, Jim McMahon, and Eben Britton have leveraged their experiences and passion to create a line of products that offer a premium experience with an emphasis on mental and physical well-being.
This exclusive partnership allows Grassfire Distro to supply Oklahoma with Revenant’s esteemed products, including a new specially cultivated strain that exemplifies the brand’s dedication to quality, wellness, and community. Grassfire Distro and Revenant are united in their mission to offer Oklahomans a natural, effective path to wellness and enjoyment.
The collaboration will be highlighted at the upcoming CannaCon event on April 5th and 6th at the Oklahoma Convention Center. As a pivotal venue for the industry, CannaCon is the perfect backdrop for introducing this partnership to the community.
Grassfire Distro and Revenant are excited to embark on this journey together, marking a new era of accessibility and quality in Oklahoma. This partnership not only signifies the joining of forces between a top-tier distribution company and a premium brand, but also demonstrates a shared commitment to nurturing a community that values the healing potential of the whole plant.
For more information on Grassfire Distro, call: 918-392-8842.
About Grassfire Distro: As Oklahoma's premier distributor of premium, organic medicinal hemp, CBD, and related supplies, Grassfire Distro is committed to delivering exceptional service, fast deliveries, and the best prices in the state. With a focus on health and wellness, Grassfire Distro strives to provide its customers with the highest quality products available.
About Revenant: Founded on the principles of healing, Revenant is the creation of retired NFL players Kyle Turley, Jim McMahon, and Eben Britton. Driven by their personal journeys, the founders have developed a brand that offers a superior product for both mental and physical well-being. Visit: www.rev-mj.com.
