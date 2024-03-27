TruckingTowerLeads.com SaaS Database is Expanding to 21,000+ Trucking Fleet Executives
High Impact Data for Companies That Work with Trucking Fleets
This is a culmination of 29 years of working with companies who want to help fleet executives accomplish new heights of success, but they struggle with how to reach the right executives.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruckingTowerLeads.com is expanding to 21,000+ big rig trucking fleet executive contact records. The SaaS platform allows for downloads of targeted executive lists for sales, marketing, and business-planning operations. Engine counts, maps, job titles, emails, phone numbers, LinkedIn URLs, DOT numbers, MC numbers and more are now all in one place.
— Andy Hedrick
This SaaS platform provides relevant contact details fleet sizes, and locations for executives that operate a fleet of big rig trucking engines. With Trucking Tower Leads, the research of fleets and executives at those fleets has been done. Rather than spending $30,000+ on various lead list downloads and over 300 manual hours scrubbing data, this database provides the information for executives with fleets of engines without the clutter of consultants, freight brokers, and technology platforms.
The challenge with finding trucking fleet executives has always been how broad the transportation industry is and how many types of companies fall under the transportation category even when using SIC codes or NAICS codes. Now, companies can access the specific executives that operate fleets of big rig trucks.
https://TruckingTowerLeads.com
Data Included:
- Over 14,000 Executive Records
- Engine Count
- C-Suite, VP's, and Directors
- City, State, Zip
- Phone Numbers
- LinkedIn Links
- Email Addresses
- More...
https://youtu.be/FHwYOQSRO4A?si=DrjVbmzqnMqCwHQT
"We are very excited to expand TruckingTowerLeads.com in helping companies that sell products and services into trucking fleets. We recognized a key gap in the market for accessing the right data and helping our clients save time and money in gathering accurate executive contact details and locations".
- Andy Hedrick, CEO - TruckingTower.com
This SaaS platform is another solution offered by Trucking Tower to help clients with sales growth and operating cost reductions. Andy Hedrick, CEO said "This is a culmination of 29 years of working with companies who want to help fleet executives accomplish new heights of success, but they struggle with how to reach the right executives." "TruckingTowerLeads.com also helps clients utilize value-attraction content and sales automation which aligns with how executives evaluate solutions and buy today."
To continue providing more value, additional executives are continuing to be added to the Trucking Tower Leads database. Sales automation, CRM integrations, and custom research services are also provided to help companies with rapid sales growth. The Trucking Tower Leads solution provides trucking fleet data not previously available.
This solution is designed for companies that need to research and reach executives with fleets of trucks and includes: Number of Engines, Contact Name, Contact Title, City, State, Zip, Contact Email, Contact Phone, and Contact LinkedIn URL. Below is a list of current offerings from Trucking Tower.
Solutions Available:
- Executive Contact Leads (TruckingTowerLeads)
- Fuel and Emissions Reduction Technology
- LinkedIn Sales Automation
- Sequenced Emails Automation
- Website and Landing Page Development
- Zapier Sales Automation and CRM Solutions
- Custom Business Research of Trucking Fleets
- "2V to 2R" Improved Sales Close Rate Training
- Public Relations Including Press Releases and Stories Designed to Help You Sell More
- 3rd-Party Social Media Posts and Podcasts with Over 50,000 Views and Playbacks Per Month
About Trucking Tower & Green Path Tech
Before founding the company in 2018, Industrial Engineer and CEO Andy Hedrick worked for supply chain technology and consulting companies to implement hundreds of projects with companies spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.
Trucking Tower provides business intelligence, consulting, outsourced sales, outsourced marketing, and engineering solutions that help supply chain companies boost revenue, decrease costs, and operate more efficiently. The company offers cost-saving fuel technology, sales automation, media coverage, project management, and business intelligence tools that help companies do more using less time and money.
For more information, please visit www.TruckingTowerLeads.com
Andrew Hedrick
Trucking Tower / Green Path Tech
+1 405-655-9508
