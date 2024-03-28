Houston Hosts New MS Study
Groundbreaking Study Seeks Participants
Clinical trials are a critical tool for improving our understanding of how to treat and manage diseases like MS”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Trial Network of Texas is accepting participants in a new study on Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
— Alejandra Meza
MS is a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting the central nervous system. The immune system begins to erroneously attack the myelin sheath protecting the nerve fibers, damaging the lines of communication between the brain and the body.
MS symptoms include numbness or weakness in one or more limbs, tingling sensations, coordination problems, difficulty walking, partial or complete vision loss, vertigo, sexual dysfunction, bowel dysfunctions, bladder dysfunctions, fatigue, slurred speech, cognitive challenges, and mood disturbances. These symptoms can be debilitating. Many people with MS struggle with mobility and daily functioning.
Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. live with MS. There are four types of MS.
This study will focus on Relapsing-Remitting (MS), or RRMS. RRMS covers 85% of diagnoses and is characterized by episodes of new symptoms followed by periods of remission. The study will test a new therapy designed to help MS participants manage the condition. Skilled research coordinators and clinicians will conduct the 34-week study.
"Clinical trials are a critical tool for improving our understanding of how to treat and manage diseases like MS," notes Alejandra Meza, a Patient Enrollment Specialist at Clinical Trial Network of Texas.
Potential participants qualify for the study if they are between the ages of 18 and 50 and have been diagnosed with Relapsing MS within the last ten years. Participants must currently be on no more than one immunomodulatory medication.
Study participants will be compensated up to $50 per visit or up to $300 upon completion. Transportation is provided for seven visits, which covers all the trips required by the study. Study participants do not need insurance to participate.
In addition to compensation and the opportunity to potentially try groundbreaking treatments, participants will contribute to the medical industry's ability to better understand MS. The information provided by this study will advance MS research and may expand MS treatment options. There is no guarantee that study participants will benefit directly from the study, and side effects are possible.
Clinical Trial Network is now accepting applications. For more information, visit: https://www.clinicalstudieshouston.com/multiple-sclerosis-study/
CONTACT
Alejandra Meza
Patient Enrollment Specialist
713-322-8430
ABOUT CLINICAL TRIAL NETWORK
Clinical Trial Network conducts clinical trials in multiple specialty areas. It is known for being a reliable and dedicated research facility offering several study options to Houston-area volunteers. The network is devoted to collecting accurate data and routinely produces industry-grade Ph I-IV clinical trials. It is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Alejandra Meza
Clinical Trial Network
713-322-8430
email us here