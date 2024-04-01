Grammy™ Winner Yates McKendree Announces April Florida Tour

Yates McKendree Tour Dates Yates McKendree Peach Music Group Yates McKendree Trio

(Yates) is best known for his soulful voice, virtuosic guitar skills, and great songwriting” — ABC Television

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yates McKendree, Grammy™ award-winning musician, songwriter and Qualified Records Recording Artist, has announced his upcoming Florida tour in April. The tour will feature Kevin McKendree, Robert Frahm and Griffin Photoglo, and will include performances at well-known and loved venues: Cottonmouth Soul Kitchen in Bradenton, The Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine, Buckingham Blues Bar in Fort Myers, and Paradise Bar & Grill in Pensacola.

Yates McKendree, known for his soulful and bluesy sound, has been making waves in the music industry. With a Grammy™ win and numerous award nominations under his belt, he has established himself as a highly respected and sought-after musician, vocalist and songwriter with a focus on the music he loves best: straight up traditional blues. His upcoming Florida tour promises to be a must-see event for blues music lovers. McKendree is fresh off of his latest your with Rockabilly legend Brian Setzer encompassing over 25 shows from coast-to-coast. Reviewer Taylor Carson said: "Mr. McKendree and company served up some great songs. There were many fantastic moments throughout the set and eager to see what he does next!" ABC television said: "Yates McKendree featured select tunes from his #1 charting blues LP, Buchanan Lane. Known for his soulful voice, virtuosic guitar skills, and great songwriting, McKendree has been wowing audiences across the globe." GoVenue Magazine said: "If Setzer's style is Rockabilly, then McKendree is 'Bluesabilly!' Yates definitely knows his way around the fretboard."

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as these talented musicians come together to perform at some of Florida's most iconic blues-oriented venues. Tickets for the tour are available now on Yates McKendree's official website, yatesmckendree.com. Don't miss your chance to see these incredible artists live in concert. For Booking info, Peach Music Group at 1peachmusic@gmail.com or call 850-509-1079

Yates McKendree and Band