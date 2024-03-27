Venture Studio Tilts the Odds for Startups
Spindle announces the launch of Charleston, SC’s first ever Venture Studio.CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneurs Matt Gough and Rich Estes, have been building successful startups for decades and are excited to focus their expertise to tilt the odds in the favor of up and coming startups in the SouthEast.
Venture studios are exactly what they sound like, they are close knit collaborations of domain experts who contribute time and resources to the common goal of raising a company from a good idea all the way to successful traction. Unlike accelerator or incubator programs, venture studios don’t have a ten to twelve week program timeline but instead, stick with the company for the long-haul. Also different from traditional VC funds, studios don’t just bring money to the equation but get deeply involved with founders in the day-to-day birthing of a business.
Startups are inherently risky, require significant investment capital, and take years to reach significant market traction. A story Matt and Rich know all too well. Venture Studios, like Spindle, boast a 62% higher company exit rate compared to traditional startup accelerators, and on average, yield a remarkable 2.5X higher return on investment compared to the broader venture industry.
“We knew there had to be a better way to pool our resources with talent, tech, marketing, and investment to lower risk and improve the odds of success. The technical debt alone we can save a startup was reason enough to start Spindle,” says Matt Gough.
“‘We love startups and are passionate about helping entrepreneurs do what they do best. Some founders are technical, others are better at operations, but very few have everything they need to succeed on their own. Our goal is to help founders bend the curve and get to success faster,” says Rich Estes.
Spindle’s focus is helping data driven companies by leveraging technology and tools like AI. Spindle is already working on several breakthrough innovations and will be accepting up to five new companies in 2024. If you would like to learn more about Spindle or share your new company idea, go to www.spindlegrowth.com
About Spindle
Spindle uses a hands-on-approach combined with domain expert resources to spin out startups into successful companies using a proven model.
Spindle expedites innovation, transforming promising ideas into successful enterprises. Spindle ideates, validates, and launches businesses, providing resources through every life cycle including access to funding and leadership. The goal is to streamline early-stage ideas into companies, reduce risks, and drive successful outcomes - a more efficient and scalable approach compared to the traditional startup model.
From ideation to company exit, Spindle implements a consistent and repeatable process for initiating and developing market-leading enterprises. By leveraging a robust network, capital, and proven methodologies, Spindle ensures that startups have the support needed to accelerate their journey and maximize their potential for success.
Rich Estes
Spindle
+1 803-219-8977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram