Jennifer Collins Releases Heartwarming Children's Book "The Portal and Bonded Friendship"

WEST MIDLANDS BIRMINGHAM , CENTRAL ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM , March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Collins, an esteemed advocate for women and children's rights and the Founder and CEO of WINGS Foundation, proudly announces the release of her debut children's book, "The Portal and Bonded Friendship." Set to hit shelves soon, this enchanting tale promises to captivate readers of all ages with its themes of curiosity, friendship, and environmental conservation.

"The Portal and Bonded Friendship" follows the journey of a young boy whose curiosity leads him on a remarkable adventure to save a forest and its wildlife. Through the power of friendship, the story emphasizes that true bonds transcend societal barriers of class, gender, or language, focusing instead on the collective joy and acceptance shared among individuals.

Jennifer Collins, renowned for her dedication to social upliftment and personal development, brings her wealth of experience and compassion to the pages of this heartfelt story. As the Founder and CEO of WINGS Foundation, an NGO committed to supporting abused women and children, Collins draws upon her own experiences as a survivor to infuse the narrative with themes of resilience, empathy, and empowerment.

Collins' journey to authorship is marked by a lifetime of service and advocacy. Trained as a life coach in the United Kingdom and equipped with leadership skills from EMERG Associates, she currently serves as a spiritual motivational speaker at Fresh Fire Gospel Radio Station. Collins is also a devoted member of the rape crisis society, where she volunteers her time to educate young people about personal safety and respect.

"The Portal and Bonded Friendship" is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. With its timeless message of friendship and environmental stewardship, this charming children's book is sure to become a beloved addition to family libraries everywhere.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/55mP9qK

