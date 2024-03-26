Astons Announces Key Updates to the Official Greek Golden Visa Program

Denis Kravchenko: Head of Astons Business Development (Cyprus office) and EU Expert

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for the investment migration landscape, Astons, a leader in the residency-by-investment world, announces comprehensive updates to the esteemed Greek Golden Visa program recently unveiled by the Greek Minister of Finance.

Effective March 31, 2024, the Greek Golden Visa program will be nearly doubling the required minimum investment across both of its two-tier zones. For high-demand regions—such as most of Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, and Santorini—the minimum investment will increase to €800,000 [currently €500K]. In comparison, the rest of Greece will rise to €400,000 [currently €250K].

Astons explains that there are several interesting developments in the updated program that investors genuinely need to be advised on, including:

An option to keep the current prices until the end of the year

A new requirement regarding property size and Golden Visa eligibility

Specific, very specialized categories of real estate will keep the minimum investment of €250K

Astons highlights that while the news that the #1 Golden Visa in the world and the lowest cost EU residency program is on the cusp of changing forever, there is a genuine window of opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs to capitalize on the current Greek Golden Visa program—if they act fast enough.

Denis Kravchenko, Astons' Director of Business Development and Head of the Astons EU-Cyprus Office, emphasizes the unique position of Astons in navigating these updates: "With Greece's Golden Visa evolving, Astons remains at the forefront, ensuring our clients not only understand these changes but can capitalize on the window of opportunity that they present. Our expertise and personalized approach enable investors to seize unparalleled opportunities in one of Europe's most cherished destinations."

With over three decades of experience providing comprehensive support to its clients and an exclusive portfolio of luxury real estate investment opportunities, Astons ensures a smooth transition into Greece's new investment framework, reinforcing its role as a trusted advisor in the residency-by-investment sphere.

