TiniFiber® Welcomes Tom Brown as Vice President of Business Development
Tom's appointment positions TiniFiber for market expansion and growth in data center and broadband industries
Tom's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for TiniFiber as we continue to invest in our future and accelerate our growth trajectory in our expanding markets including data center and broadband.”LINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiniFiber, the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, announces the appointment of Tom Brown as its Vice President of Business Development. With a focus on expanding market reach and driving growth within the Data Center and Broadband sectors, Tom brings over three decades of experience to the TiniFiber team.
— Steve Shultis, President at TiniFiber
The company’s Micro Armor Fiber Optic Cable, an innovative alternative to Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA), has gained increasing traction in the US and Canada. In his new role, Tom will lead efforts to identify and capitalize on emerging business opportunities, leveraging his background in business development and management within the data communications industry. He will work closely with the sales organization to cultivate new relationships and drive revenue growth in key vertical markets.
Prior to joining TiniFiber, Tom served as President and CEO of CDIL Data Center, where he played a pivotal role in driving business expansion and enhancing operational efficiency. His career also includes leadership positions at Windstream from 2015 to 2018 and Fibernet Telecom from 1999 to 2010, where he demonstrated expertise in market development and customer relationship management.
For more information, visit www.tinifiber.com.
About TiniFiber:
TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.
