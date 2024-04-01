Oppein Celebrates the official launch of First North American Wholesale Distributor in Eastern Canada
Mr. Lincoln He, the Chief Operating Officer for the North American market got greeting letter
I look forward to witnessing the remarkable achievements of OPPEIN in the North American market.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oppein is proud to announce the official launch of the first North American Wholesale Distributor in Eastern Canada, marking a significant milestone for this renowned global brand. The launch party brings together over a hundred diverse array of dignitaries from various sectors, including representatives from local government, business associations, international organizations, multicultural media outlets, as well as industry professional partners, including designers, showrooms, construction companies, builders, real estate firms, and more. With a focus on fostering strategic partnerships and showcasing Oppein’s exceptional range of products and services, the launch signals a new era of growth and opportunity in the Canadian and American market.
Since its inception in 1994, OPPEIN has remained steadfast in its commitment to becoming a global leader in kitchen and customized home decor. “We are delighted to welcome our valued partners to the official launch of Oppein in Eastern Canada,” said Mr. Lincoln He, the Chief Operating Officer for the North American market during his welcome remarks. “Our entry into the North American market represents a significant milestone for the brand, and we are committed to delivering unparalleled quality, innovation, and service to our partners and customers.”
Mr. Wang Shu, Vice President of OPPEIN Group sent his greeting and expressed his excitement about the opening of the distribution center, stating that it not only marks the beginning of a new chapter for OPPEIN in North America but also signifies a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing journey of growth and expansion. “I wish our North American distribution center a prosperous opening and thriving business ahead,” said Mr. Wang Shu. “I look forward to witnessing the remarkable achievements of OPPEIN in the North American market.”
Star-studded guests celebrated the grand opening and attended the launch ceremony, including esteemed representatives from local government, business associations, and international organizations, including the Richmond Hill City councilor Simon Cui; the representative of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Canada Ms Sarah; Mr Dino Caruso, the CFO of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario and representative of Toronto Italian Chamber of Commerce; Mr Averill Lehan, the representative of Oakville Chamber of Commerce and Ericka Aguilera, Founder & CEO of Canada Habla Espanol. She also represents Mr Christian Clay, the trade Commissioner and head of Political, cultural and community affairs of Mexico to present his greetings for Oppein Canada.
The presence of these esteemed guests underscored the significance of OPPEIN’s grand opening, highlighting the brand’s commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships and collaboration with multicultural communities, and congratulated OPPEIN Canada continues to expand its presence in the North American market, reinforcing the brand’s position as a global leader in kitchen and home solutions.
The grand opening ceremony was further elevated by the warm greetings and congratulations extended by esteemed politicians and community leaders from various levels of government and municipalities, such as Senator Oh, MP Paul Chiang, Deputy Mayor Godwin Chan, Regional Councillor Alan Ho, and GTA City Councillor Nick Mantas, Jameel Myers, Ritch Lau. Their warm words of encouragement and support highlight the importance of OPPEIN’s presence in the region and its contribution to economic growth and community development.
Attendees witnessed this moment of triumph as the ribbon was cut, symbolizing the official launch of OPPEIN’s operations in Canada, marking the new start of OPPEIN’s journey in the North American market.
“We are committed to delivering unparalleled quality, innovation, and service to our customers and partners in Canada,” added Tanya D’adderio, the Business Development Manager, “Today’s ceremony is just the beginning of our continued commitment to excellence as we strive to transform the way people live and work!”
Following the ceremony, attendees explored the showroom, interacted with OPPEIN representatives, and learned more about the brand’s extensive range of customizable products. The launch party also presents an evening of celebration, featuring delicious food, fine wine, engaging entertainment performances, and exciting lucky draws.
About OPPEIN Canada:
Founded in 1994, Oppein has established itself as China’s premier kitchen and customized home decor brand, earning the prestigious title of China’s No. 1. With a proud legacy spanning nearly three decades, Oppein has grown to become the world’s largest cabinetry manufacturer, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality products including kitchens, wardrobes, bespoke home furniture, bathroom products, interior doors, aluminum windows & doors, and home furnishings.
Our commitment to excellence and innovation has propelled us to the forefront of the industry. In 2023 alone, Oppein achieved a staggering revenue of 4 billion CAD dollars, not only underscore our position as a global leader in the home decor market, but also a great testament to our unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.
Oppein Canada now launched its first North American wholesale distributor of Oppein, operating on a B2B business model. We are thrilled to partner with designers, showrooms, construction companies, builders, real estate firms, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.oppeincabinetry.ca/
